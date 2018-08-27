New research challenges the popular belief that high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, also known as the “good” kind, is beneficial to one’s health, regardless of its levels.

Share on Pinterest If your tests reveal very high levels of the ‘good’ kind of cholesterol, you may still be at risk of cardiovascular disease.

Physicians typically advise that people maintain high levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol on the basis of the assumption that it prevents heart disease and stroke.

This protective effect is thought to be due to the HDL molecules, which “flush” cholesterol from the blood into the liver and out of the body.

However, little is known about people with very high levels of this type of cholesterol.

In fact, some recent research has suggested that high levels of it may actually raise the risk of premature mortality.

A new study reinforces this idea. It was presented by Dr. Marc Allard-Ratick, of the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, GA, at the European Society of Cardiology Congress, held in Munich, Germany.