Guidelines that advise people to limit how much dairy food — particularly yogurt and cheese — they eat should be revised, according to new research. Share on Pinterest Researchers believe that dairy consumption guidelines should now be revised. It found that higher overall consumption of dairy products is linked to a lower risk of premature death from all causes and “cerebrovascular causes” such as stroke. Drinking milk, on the other hand, was found to be associated with a higher risk of coronary heart disease. However, the researchers also say that this needs further investigation. Meanwhile, they recommend that the guideline for milk consumption should be to drink fat-free or low-fat milk, especially for those who drink a lot of milk. Maciej Banach, who is a professor in the Department of Hypertension at Medical University of Lodz in Poland, and his colleagues analyzed national survey data from the United States and confirmed their results in a further analysis of pooled data from several other studies. Their findings feature at the 2018 annual congress of the European Society of Cardiology, held in Munich, Germany.

Conflicting evidence on dairy foods Cerebrovascular diseases, such as stroke, affect the blood vessels in the brain. Stroke accounts for high rates of disability and death. In the U.S., it is the “ fifth leading cause of death .” For a long time, it was thought that eating dairy foods — because they contain more saturated fat — raised people’s risk of premature death, especially from cancer, cerebrovascular diseases, and coronary heart disease. However, the researchers say that the evidence to support this idea, especially that which applies to U.S. adults, is conflicting. Prof. Banach notes, for example, that an analysis of pooled data from 29 studies that was published in 2017 “found no association between the consumption of dairy products and either cardiovascular disease […] or all-cause mortality.” That being said, another study of adults in Sweden that was published in the same year found that drinking more milk was linked to double the risk of premature death — including death from cardiovascular disease — in women.

Lower risk of death For the new analysis, the researchers used data from the 1999–2010 National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys (NHANES) covering 24,474 adults — aged 47.6 years, on average — of whom 51.4 percent were female. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) carry out a NHANES survey every year with a nationally representative sample of 5,000 U.S. residents. It includes physical examinations and interviews. Over an average follow-up period of 76.4 months, there were 3,520 deaths. Of these, 827 were from cancer, 709 were due to heart-related causes, and 228 were due to cerebrovascular diseases. The researchers found that overall consumption of dairy foods was linked to a 2 percent lower risk of death from all causes, while cheese consumption in particular was tied to an 8 percent lower risk. Focusing on cerebrovascular disease deaths, the researchers found that overall dairy food intake was tied to a 4 percent lower risk, while milk consumption was linked to a 7 percent lower risk.