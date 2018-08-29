Researchers have now discovered “tiny channels” that allow the injured brain to communicate with bone marrow in the process of inflammation. These “tunnels” are key to ensuring a quick immune response.

Share on Pinterest ‘Tiny channels’ in the skull allow injured brain tissue to recruit help fast.

Inflammation occurs as an immune response to instances of infection or injury within the body.

The immune response is subject to a complex process of coordination that involves a type of spongy tissue known as bone marrow.

Bone marrow can be found inside a number of bones, including the skull, the vertebrae of the vertebral column, and leg bones, such as the tibia.

This tissue produces both red blood cells and some types of immune cells, all of which are involved in inflammation, responding to injuries or infections.

Now, a study conducted by researchers from the Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA, and partly funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has discovered how the brain and bone marrow coordinate to ensure a quick, targeted immune response.

The answer, the specialists explain in a paper featured in the journal Nature Neuroscience, lies in previously unknown channels that allow the two to communicate.

“We always thought that immune cells from our arms and legs traveled via blood to damaged brain tissue. These findings suggest that immune cells may instead be taking a shortcut to rapidly arrive at areas of inflammation,” explains Francesca Bosetti, program director at the NIH’s National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.