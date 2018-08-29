What is the link between rheumatoid arthritis and fevers?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Wed 29 Aug 2018
By Jamie Eske
Reviewed by
Fever is a common symptom of rheumatoid arthritis that is often overlooked by clinicians and researchers.

When thinking about the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), swelling, stiffness, and joint pain often come to mind. However, RA can affect many of the body's organs and cause widespread inflammation, which may lead to fevers.

In this article, we explore the causes, symptoms, and treatments of RA fever.

What causes RA fever?

senior man taking his temperature
Chronic inflammation may be the cause of RA fever.

RA is an autoimmune condition, which means that a person's immune system mistakenly attacks its own cells. This results in widespread inflammation in the joints, which causes the familiar stiffness, swelling, and joint pain.

A low-grade fever may also appear as part of the immune system's natural response to fighting off infection.

The exact cause of RA fever remains unclear, but many people assume it is a result of chronic inflammation, which is the hallmark symptom of RA.

Research suggests that fever is a symptom of inflammation. Indeed, long-lasting, low-grade fever is a common symptom of some inflammatory and autoimmune conditions, including RA and lupus.

During a typical fever, the body's temperature rises to 100–104°F. Doctors usually describe RA fever as a chronic, low-grade fever that lasts for a long time, as opposed to an acute infection, which results in a high fever.

Can RA medication cause fever?

In some cases, people with RA may experience fever as a result of their medication.

Doctors often prescribe medicines that suppress the immune system to treat RA. As a result, a person with RA may be more susceptible to viral or bacterial infections. This means they might be more likely to develop fevers. Anyone with RA who has a temperature of 100–104°F should seek treatment immediately.

Diagnosing RA fever

If someone with RA has a low-grade fever that lasts a long time, it may indicate RA fever.

Before diagnosing RA fever, doctors will need to rule out viral and bacterial infections. They will also have to eliminate other inflammatory or autoimmune conditions that can cause fever.

Is RA fever the same as rheumatic fever?

woman holding cup of herbal tea and pill
A person can treat a mild RA fever by staying hydrated and taking over-the-counter medications.

Although the symptoms of rheumatic fever are similar to those of RA, the two diseases are not related.

Rheumatic fever is a severe inflammatory disease that develops from complications of strep throat. Rheumatic fever mostly affects children between the ages of 5 and 15. It is uncommon in people over 21.

Like RA, rheumatic fever affects the joints. But unlike RA, rheumatic fever is temporary, usually lasting only a few weeks. Severe cases of rheumatic fever can result in long-term heart damage, known as rheumatic heart disease.

Fever: What you need to know
Fever: What you need to know
In this article, we look at how people can identify and manage the symptoms of a fever.
Read now

Treating RA fever

People can treat mild symptoms of fever at home with the following methods:

  • staying hydrated
  • getting plenty of rest
  • keeping cool
  • taking over-the-counter medications that reduce fever, including ibuprofen

People should always ask their doctor about the safe dosage before taking any medication.

Prevention

plate of greek salad
The Mediterranean diet may help reduce inflammation.

Symptoms of RA may come and go. When RA symptoms are active, it is known as a flare, which can last days or months. The best way to prevent fevers caused by RA is to manage RA inflammation during a flare.

Doctors often prescribe medications, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and immunosuppressive drugs, including glucocorticoids and TNF-blocking agents, to treat inflammation caused by autoimmune diseases. These medications are also effective against fever and joint pain.

The role that diet plays in RA remains unclear. However, some studies suggest that making changes to the diet can help relieve the symptoms of RA and other autoimmune diseases.

The Arthritis Foundation reports that certain foods can help fight inflammation, strengthen the bones, and boost a person's immune system. An anti-inflammatory diet is high in fish, vegetables, and olive oil.

Certain foods, such as red meat, gluten, and sugar can make the symptoms of RA worse. Whereas, diets that focus on plant-based foods may help reduce inflammation.

Diets that may help reduce inflammation include:

When to see a doctor

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), people should seek medical attention for a fever if:

  • their temperature is 100.4°F or higher
  • their fever has lasted for more than 48 hours

Additionally, people with RA should contact their doctors if they experience any of the following:

  • pain in new areas
  • adverse reactions to medication
  • joint symptoms that last more than 3 days
  • joint symptoms that present several times a month

Takeaway

Fever is a common symptom of RA. Although many people with RA experience fevers, there is little research into the link between RA and fevers.

Two possible causes of RA fever include inflammation caused by the body's immune system response and viral or bacterial infections that can occur due to immunosuppressing medication.

Anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4°F should contact the doctor. Staying hydrated and taking over the counter NSAID's, such as ibuprofen, may help reduce fever.

Related coverage

What are biologics for RA? Biologics work by targeting the specific immune system cells that cause rheumatoid arthritis (RA). They affect the immune system and aim to reduce the damage caused by RA. There are several types, and most are taken by injection or IV infusion. Learn more about biologics, their effects and possible side effects. Read now
Which essential oils can help with rheumatoid arthritis? Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic disorder affecting the joints. Some essential oils may help to reduce the major symptoms, such as pain, inflammation, and swelling. In this article, we explore current evidence that supports the use of seven essential oils, how to use them, and which carrier oils are best. Read now
What are the causes and types of arthritis? Arthritis is a term that describes around 200 conditions that cause pain in the joints and the tissues surrounding the joints. The most common form of arthritis is osteoarthritis. Other related conditions include gout and fibromyalgia. The article looks at the types, causes, and treatments, including natural remedies. Read now
How does rheumatoid arthritis affect the skin? Rashes only affect a small percentage of people with rheumatoid arthritis. Learn about the symptoms and treatment of rheumatoid arthritis rashes here. Read now
Do I have fibromyalgia or rheumatoid arthritis? Fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have many shared symptoms, including pain, tenderness, and reduced mobility. Depending on the condition, these symptoms may affect certain joints or the entire body. Here, learn about the differences between the conditions and home remedies that may relieve symptoms of both. Read now
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Immune System / Vaccines Rheumatology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Wed 29 August 2018.

    Visit our Rheumatoid Arthritis category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Rheumatoid Arthritis.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Eske, Jamie. "What is the link between rheumatoid arthritis and fevers?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 29 Aug. 2018. Web.
    29 Aug. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322905.php>

    APA
    Eske, J. (2018, August 29). "What is the link between rheumatoid arthritis and fevers?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Rheumatoid Arthritis

Scroll to top