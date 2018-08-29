Researchers from Denmark have found that cardio or endurance exercise impacts metabolic hormones differently to strength or resistance training with weights. Share on Pinterest Cardio exercise and strength training impact our metabolic hormones in different ways. The research has deepened our understanding of how different forms of exercise affect the body. A significant finding is that endurance exercise increases a metabolic hormone called fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21), whereas strength training decreases another called fibroblast growth factor 19 (FGF19). The effects of various forms of exercise on better-known hormones such as insulin and adrenalin are already well-understood, says senior study author Christoffer Clemmensen, who is working as an associate professor in the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research in Copenhagen. The new insight from their findings, he explains, is “that strength training and cardio exercise affect FGF hormones differently.” The study — which features in the Journal of Clinical Investigation: Insight — also confirmed some known effects of other metabolic substances.

Metabolism and exercise The word metabolism comes from the Greek phrase for “to change,” but we use it to refer to all the processes that extract and use energy to sustain life. These range from breathing, digestion, and temperature regulation to muscle contraction, keeping the brain and nerves working, and getting rid of waste through feces and urine. Metabolism changes over the lifespan. As we get older, we burn fewer calories and our digestion alters. We also lose lean muscle and — unless we take care of our diet and exercise regularly — gain weight. Eating too much and having a lifestyle that is mostly sedentary can hasten these age-related changes. To protect against this, experts advise us to follow guidelines on how to eat a healthful diet and remain physically active. In the United States, the physical activity guidelines for adults advise a combination of muscle-strengthening and aerobic, or endurance, exercise.

Exercise and metabolic hormones However, while there is a lot of evidence outlining the various benefits of exercise on health, “the underlying mechanisms remain incompletely understood,” Clemmensen and his colleagues note in their study paper. So, they investigated this further by examining the impact of two forms of exercise on metabolic hormones, which are the chemical messengers that regulate the processes of metabolism. They recruited 10 healthy young men and randomly split them into two groups. In one group, the men did cardio training first, and then strength training about a week later. In the other group, the men did the strength training first and then the cardio. All the exercise sessions lasted for about an hour and were intensive. In the cardio session, the men cycled at 70 percent maximum intake of oxygen. In the strength training session, they put all major muscle groups through a regime comprising five different exercises repeated between five and 10 times. During the 3-hour recovery period following each exercise session, the researchers took blood samples from each man immediately after exercise and then at intervals thereafter. They used the blood samples to measure changes in levels of: blood sugar, lactic acid, several hormones, and bile acid.