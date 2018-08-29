How to spot and treat RSV in babies

Last reviewed Last reviewed Wed 29 Aug 2018
By Nicole Galan
Reviewed by
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a viral infection that can cause significant symptoms in infants under the age of 2 years old. However, most infants who get the virus experience cold-like symptoms and recover without issue.

RSV can have serious consequences in certain groups, however, including:

  • babies younger than 6 months
  • babies born prematurely
  • babies who have a disease of the lungs or immune system

RSV is a virus that is present in droplets from a person's coughs and sneezes. These germs can spread directly from person to person, or when someone comes into contact with a contaminated item, like a doorknob or toy.

It is more prevalent in the winter and spring months than at other times of the year.

In this article, we examine RSV in babies, including the symptoms they may experience and what caregivers can do to help treat them. We also take a look at when to see a doctor and how to prevent the virus from spreading.

Symptoms

Doctor measuring babies temperature with ear thermometer
A fever is one potential symptom of RSV.

The symptoms of RSV are similar to a bad cold and can include:

  • a runny nose
  • fever
  • poor feeding or sleeping
  • low energy
  • coughing
  • wheezing
  • difficulty breathing
  • the chest wall pulling in with breathing
  • fast breathing
  • stopping breathing

RSV is also the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in babies younger than 1 year. These conditions cause swelling in the lungs, which can lead to the airways filling up with mucus. This combination of mucus and swelling can make breathing difficult.

Every infant experiences RSV a little differently. Some have very mild symptoms while others can have life-threatening issues.

Baby wheezing: Why it happens
Baby wheezing: Why it happens
Wheezing is common in children and has a wide range of potential causes, including allergies and infections. Learn more about common, uncommon, and rare causes here.
Read now

Treatment

RSV is a virus, and there are few specific treatments to help cure it.

Antibiotics do not work on viruses, and there is no vaccine to prevent the disease. Instead, RSV treatment generally aims to manage the symptoms and prevent complications.

Most cases of RSV in babies go away without treatment after 1 to 2 weeks. Sometimes, caregivers can treat babies at home until the virus passes.

Home remedies

Father holding baby who is drinking from milk bottle
Regular fluid intake can prevent dehydration in babies with RSV.

Some simple home remedies can help, including:

  • Encouraging fluid intake. If the baby is over 6 months old, try giving them extra water. Encourage breastfed babies to feed as much as possible as this can prevent dehydration and the need for more aggressive hydration.
  • Over-the-counter medication. Acetaminophen can treat discomfort and lower a fever. It is essential to talk to a doctor before giving a baby acetaminophen if they have never had it before or are under 3 months old.
  • Clearing mucus from the airways. Removing excess mucus from a baby's mouth or nose using a bulb syringe can make it easier for the baby to breathe and eat.
  • Sitting in a steamy bathroom. Turn a hot shower on in a closed bathroom and let it fill with steam. Steam can help to reduce inflammation in the airways, thin mucus, and make it easier to breathe.

Always speak to a doctor before giving cold or cough medications to children and babies. Some medicines contain substances that are not suitable for children under 6 years old. People should avoid giving most cold and cough medicines to infants under 2 years old.

Medication and other treatments

If a baby experiences severe symptoms of RSV, treatment options that can provide relief include:

Oxygen

If a baby is having difficulty breathing, their blood oxygen level will drop, which can be very dangerous if not treated.

When a baby is struggling to breathe, they will need to use a lot more energy. Eventually, the baby can go into respiratory failure and stop breathing, which is an emergency situation.

Giving extra oxygen can increase blood oxygen levels and reduce the effort needed to breathe.

Fluids

Babies that struggle with breathing may not have the energy to eat or find it difficult to drink enough fluids. Very young babies, especially sick ones, can become dehydrated very quickly.

If the baby is not drinking enough, they may need intravenous hydration or a feeding tube to help them stay hydrated.

Medication

In some situations, doctors can give medications to open the baby's airways to help them breathe.

Very sick or high-risk babies may need antiviral medications to help the immune system attack or clear the virus from their system.

When to see a doctor

It is essential to call the doctor immediately or seek emergency care if the baby is showing any signs of breathing difficulty, such as:

  • fatigue
  • rapid breathing
  • the chest wall pulling in when breathing
  • a blue tinge around the lips or fingernails

Other reasons to see a doctor include if the baby:

  • is not eating or drinking enough
  • is becoming weak or not as active as usual
  • has cold symptoms that are severe or getting worse instead of better
  • has a cough that is not going away

Prevention

Person washing hands under running water from tap
Washing hands regularly can help prevent the transmission of RSV.

RSV is highly contagious, meaning that it spreads between people very easily.

Some straightforward measures can help people avoid contracting the disease or spreading it to others. A few of these measures include:

  • Avoiding close contact with anyone who may be sick. Contact includes kissing, hugging, and shaking hands.
  • Avoiding sharing contaminated items with other people. Cups, bottles, and toys are all potential carriers of the virus, which can survive on them for hours.
  • Frequently washing hands.
  • Avoiding touching the face, eyes, mouth, or nose.

Outlook

In most cases, RSV causes a mild, cold-like illness in babies or young children who will experience a full recovery.

However, RSV can cause life-threatening complications in some babies, particularly those at risk for respiratory disease or premature infants.

Caregivers who suspect their children may have RSV should watch them closely for breathing difficulties and dehydration and speak to their doctor if they have any concerns.

Related coverage

What is respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)? Respiratory syncytial virus is a viral infection that affects the lungs and respiratory tract. It can affect both adults and children, but in children and those with low immunity, it can be more severe, requiring hospitalization. Learn about how respiratory syncytial virus can be diagnosed, treated and prevented. Read now
What to expect from a baby's first cold Newborn babies have to build their immune systems, which can mean they are susceptible to colds. There are many effective treatments for colds in newborns. Read now
Baby sleep: which position is best? Find out about what position is best for a baby to sleep in, along with how to provide a baby with a safe sleep environment and decrease the risk of sudden infant death syndrome. Read now
How does gripe water soothe baby colic Colic is a condition that causes discomfort and near-uncontrollable crying in newborn infants. Gripe water, or water mixed with herbs, is a possible option for providing relief. This traditional therapy can help to soothe the symptoms of baby colic. Learn about the risks and benefits, alongside other treatment options. Read now
How to stop hiccups in newborns Most babies get hiccups in their first year, and this is not usually a cause for concern. There are several ways to stop hiccups in newborns, such as taking breaks for burping, using pacifiers, and giving the baby gripe water. Here, learn why newborns get hiccups, how to soothe them, and when to see a doctor. Read now
Pediatrics / Children's Health
Flu / Cold / SARS Infectious Diseases / Bacteria / Viruses Respiratory

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Wed 29 August 2018.

    Visit our Pediatrics / Children's Health category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Pediatrics / Children's Health.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Galan, Nicole. "How to spot and treat RSV in babies." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 30 Aug. 2018. Web.
    30 Aug. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322915.php>

    APA
    Galan, N. (2018, August 30). "How to spot and treat RSV in babies." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Pediatrics / Children's Health

Scroll to top