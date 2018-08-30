What causes cramps without a period?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Thu 30 Aug 2018
By Amanda Barrell
Reviewed by
Cramps are a common problem during menstruation, but periods are not the only thing that can cause aches and pains in the stomach or pelvic area.

While some people experience light cramps and a feeling of heaviness during and just before their period, others can experience severe pain or pain that occurs at different times during the menstrual cycle.

In this article, learn about causes of cramps and their associated symptoms, as well as when to speak to a doctor.

Causes and associated symptoms

Pelvic pain during a period is called dysmenorrhea. Several health conditions can cause cramps that may feel like dysmenorrhea, but without the period.

Possible causes and other symptoms of having cramps without a period include:

Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID)

Woman with cramps holding stomach sitting on sofa
Cramps and bleeding without a period can be symptoms of PID.

PID is an infection of the female reproductive organs. It can be a complication of some sexually transmitted diseases, such as chlamydia and gonorrhea, but can also occur due to other types of infections.

As well as stomach cramps, the symptoms of PID can include:

  • fever
  • foul-smelling discharge
  • pain or bleeding during sex
  • burning during urination
  • bleeding between periods

Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a condition that causes tissue that is similar to the tissue that lines the uterus to grow in other locations in the body.

This tissue responds to hormones, breaking down and bleeding in the same way as the tissue in the uterus. As it cannot leave the body through the vagina, endometrial tissue can form lesions and cause pain and swelling.

Some people with endometriosis experience symptoms during their period, while others may experience symptoms throughout the entire menstrual cycle.

Fibroids

Uterine fibroids are small, non-cancerous tumors that grow in or on the uterine walls. Many people have fibroids and do not experience any symptoms. However, they can also cause bleeding and cramps, even when a person is not on their period.

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

Up to 20 percent of adults in the United States have IBS, with women and those under the age of 50 being more likely to have the condition.

IBS can cause cramps and pain around the stomach and pelvis. There is no cure for IBS, but people can manage the symptoms with dietary changes and over-the-counter (OTC) medications.

Other symptoms of IBS include:

  • constipation
  • not feeling empty after a bowel movement
  • diarrhea
  • alternating between diarrhea and constipation
  • mucus in the stool
  • stomach swelling or bloating
  • gas
  • discomfort in the upper abdomen
  • feeling uncomfortably full or nauseated after eating

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

Model of digestive system including intestines
Inflammation of the digestive system can cause stomach cramps.

The most common types of IBD are ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. IBD causes inflammation in the digestive system and stops it from absorbing essential nutrients. It is a long-term condition that usually requires ongoing treatment.

IBD can cause severe pain and cramps in the stomach, as well as:

  • diarrhea
  • loss of appetite
  • fatigue
  • fever
  • rectal bleeding
  • joint pain
  • skin problems, such as rashes

Lactose intolerance

Around 30–50 million people in the U.S. are intolerant to lactose. Lactose intolerance is when the body is unable to digest the natural sugar found in milk and dairy products.

As well as stomach cramps, lactose intolerance can cause:

  • diarrhea
  • nausea
  • bloating
  • gas

Symptoms usually appear between 30 minutes and 2 hours after consuming lactose.

Indigestion

Indigestion, which is also called dyspepsia, can also cause stomach cramps. Indigestion is a general term that describes a group of symptoms that affect the digestive system, including:

  • pain, burning, or discomfort in the upper abdomen
  • feeling full too soon while eating a meal
  • feeling too full after eating

Around 25 percent of people in the U.S. experience indigestion every year. If a person has indigestion regularly over the course of weeks or months, it may be a sign of another health condition.

What to know about cramps on birth control
What to know about cramps on birth control
Some people use birth control to reduce the frequency or severity of their cramps. Learn about what to do if cramps still occur while taking the pill.
Read now

Am I pregnant?

Cramping can sometimes be one of the earliest signs of pregnancy. When the embryo implants in the womb sometime between 6 and 12 days after conception, a person may experience light bleeding or spotting. They may also have mild cramps.

Other early signs of pregnancy include:

  • nausea or morning sickness
  • swollen or tender breasts
  • fatigue
  • headaches
  • needing to urinate more
  • food cravings or food aversions
  • altered sense of smell
  • darker nipples
  • mood swings

When to see a doctor

Woman in doctors office
A doctor should assess anyone experiencing frequent or severe cramps.

Anyone experiencing frequent cramps outside of their period should speak to a doctor for a proper diagnosis.

Early diagnosis and treatment of PID are essential, as damage to the reproductive system may be irreversible and can cause long-term complications.

If a doctor thinks a person may have endometriosis or uterine fibroids, they may refer them to a gynecologist. The gynecologist can do a variety of tests to diagnose these conditions, including a physical exam, an ultrasound, or a laparoscopy.

People can usually manage the symptoms of IBS with dietary and lifestyle changes. However, those with IBD may need long-term treatment to manage the symptoms and prevent complications, such as nutritional deficiencies.

Anyone who thinks they may be lactose intolerant can try avoiding dairy to see if their symptoms improve.

If a person has indigestion that lasts longer than 2 weeks, it is best to speak to a doctor. Anyone who has indigestion accompanied by any of the following symptoms should seek medical attention right away:

  • stools that are black and tarlike
  • blood in vomit
  • difficult or painful swallowing
  • frequent vomiting
  • unexplained weight loss
  • pain in the chest, jaw, neck, or arm
  • shortness of breath
  • sweating
  • yellowing of the eyes or skin

If a person has taken a home pregnancy test and received a positive result, they should speak to a doctor for confirmation.

Related coverage

How and when to take a pregnancy test A pregnancy test can be taken at home or in the doctor's office. A urine test is done at home, but a doctor will do either a urine or a blood test. A urine test detects the presence of human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG). Find out more about when to use a pregnancy test, what they involve, and what the results mean. Read now
IBS: Five facts you need to know Irritable bowel syndrome affects over a tenth of the population globally, but many go undiagnosed. Nobody knows what causes it, however. Find out more. Read now
Ten reasons why cramps happen after your period In this article, we look at common causes of cramps that occur after your period ends. We also look at symptoms, and ways to manage period cramps. Read now
What's to know about endometriosis? Endometriosis is a painful condition in which endometrial tissue grows outside the uterus, often in the pelvic area. Scar tissue and adhesions form as a result, which can lead to anatomical changes. There is no cure for endometriosis, but there are options for treatment and home remedies. Learn more in this article. Read now
What can cause cramps and discharge? Menstruation, endometriosis, and infections are all possible causes of cramps and discharge. For most people, the discomfort will pass, but severe or lasting symptoms could be more of a cause for concern. This article looks at reasons for cramps and discharge along with treatment, prevention, and when to see a doctor. Read now
Women's Health / Gynecology
Endometriosis Food Intolerance Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Thu 30 August 2018.

    Visit our Women's Health / Gynecology category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Women's Health / Gynecology.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Barrell, Amanda. "What causes cramps without a period?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 30 Aug. 2018. Web.
    30 Aug. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322929.php>

    APA
    Barrell, A. (2018, August 30). "What causes cramps without a period?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Women's Health / Gynecology

Scroll to top