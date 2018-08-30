Bacteria can infect the prostate, and this can result in inflammation. The medical term for this is bacterial prostatitis. It can cause intense pain and changes in urination.

The prostate is the size of a walnut. It sits just under the bladder and produces a component in semen. The urethra, a tube connecting the bladder to the penis, passes through the prostate and carries urine.

Read on to learn more about the types, causes, and symptoms of a prostate infection.

Types of prostatitis

When the cause is an infection, there are two main types of prostatitis:

Acute bacterial prostatitis



If a person has an acute, or short-term, prostate infection, symptoms are severe, and they develop suddenly.

Prostatitis is the term for inflammation of the prostate. Acute prostatitis is uncommon, and the cause is always an infection.

The infection requires immediate treatment, as the condition can cause serious complications.

Chronic bacterial prostatitis

Chronic, or long-term, bacterial prostatitis causes symptoms that tend to come and go over several months.

If an infection is responsible for the inflammation, the medical community calls this condition chronic bacterial prostatitis.

If there is a different cause, the condition is called either chronic prostatitis or chronic pelvic pain syndrome, and it affects 10–15 percent of males in the United States.

What are the causes?

Acute prostatitis results from a bacterial infection. Often, bacteria from the urine spread to the prostate gland.

If antibiotics do not kill the bacteria, prostatitis may recur and become chronic.

If a person does not have a bacterial infection, prostatitis can result from:

nerve damage in the lower urinary tract, following surgery or trauma

the immune system's response to a previous urinary tract infection (UTI)

Risk factors

Some people are more likely to get prostate infections. Risk factors include:

being 50 years old or younger

using a catheter

having a current bladder infection or UTI

having a history of prostatitis episodes

having sustained injuries to the pelvis having undergone procedures involving the urethra or prostate

having HIV or AIDS

Symptoms

The signs and symptoms of bacterial prostatitis depend on whether it is acute or chronic.

Acute bacterial prostatitis

Symptoms appear suddenly and are severe. They can include:

urine with an unpleasant odor

blood in the urine or semen

body aches

burning pain while urinating

difficulty urinating

fever or chills

frequent urination

nausea

nocturia (urinating 2–3 times per night)

pain in the lower abdomen or lower back

vomiting

Acute bacterial prostatitis requires prompt medical attention.

Chronic bacterial prostatitis

These symptoms may be mild to moderate and either develop gradually or come and go over several months.

The medical community considers bacterial prostatitis to be chronic if symptoms are present for at least 3 months and include:

an urgent need to pass urine

bladder pain

burning pain during urination

difficulty passing urine

frequent urination

pain in the lower abdomen, back, or groin

pain in the testes or penis

painful ejaculation

a UTI

Diagnosis



To diagnose a prostate infection, a doctor may:

take a medical history

inquire about symptoms

perform a physical examination, including a digital rectal exam

analyze a urine sample for signs of an infection

The doctor may also order one or more of the following:

blood tests, to check for signs of an infection or another problem

semen analysis, to look for signs of an infection

imaging tests, to check for blockages or other issues in the urinary tract or prostate

prostatic massage, which involves massaging the prostate and checking the discharge for abnormalities

a biopsy, which involves taking some tissue from the prostate and examining it under a microscope

These tests can confirm a diagnosis of prostatitis and rule out other conditions, such as cancer.

The results can also help to determine the best course of treatment.

Treatment options

Both medical and natural treatments can help people with prostatitis.

Medication

Medications for prostatitis include:

antibiotics

alpha-blockers

anti-inflammatory medications

To relieve pain and inflammation, some people take nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. These are available over-the-counter (OTC) or by prescription.

Surgery

Surgery may be necessary, though this is uncommon.

Surgeons can remove blockages or scar tissue from the bladder, which can improve the flow of urine and reduce symptoms of prostatitis.

Natural treatments



Home remedies can help to relieve symptoms, but they typically cannot eliminate bacteria from the prostate. Medical treatment is usually necessary.

Home remedies include:

drinking more water to help flush out bacteria

avoiding bladder irritants, such as alcohol, caffeine, and spicy food

soaking in a warm sitz bath

using a heating pad to alleviate pain

avoiding activities that irritate the prostate, including cycling, horseback riding, and anything involving prolonged periods of sitting

practicing Kegel exercises, to train the bladder

Some people find relief from the following alternative therapies:

acupuncture

biofeedback

herbal supplements, such as ryegrass and saw palmetto

Takeaway

Anyone with symptoms of a bacterial prostate infection should see a doctor immediately.

If a person does not receive treatment, the condition can cause complications, such as:

an abscess in the prostate

bacteremia (a bacterial infection of the blood)

chronic pain

epididymitis (inflammation at the back of the testes)

infertility

urinary problems

To avoid complications and ease symptoms, seek prompt medical attention and follow the doctor's treatment plan.

A person may have to switch to a different antibiotic before seeing results. Also, in some cases, a chronic bacterial prostate infection may only clear completely after months of antibiotic treatment.