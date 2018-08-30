Is it safe to take ibuprofen while breastfeeding?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Thu 30 Aug 2018
By Zawn Villines
Reviewed by
Many breastfeeding women who are recovering from childbirth will experience aches and pains, such as uterine cramps and muscle soreness. Ibuprofen may help relieve these pains.

Some types of medication are not suitable to take while breastfeeding, so women may wonder whether or not taking pain relievers is risky. In most cases, ibuprofen is safe to use while breastfeeding.

Ibuprofen while breastfeeding

Ibuprofen pills from blister pack
A woman can take ibuprofen in moderate doses while breastfeeding.

Ibuprofen is safe in moderate doses during breastfeeding as only minimal quantities of the drug get into breast milk.

A 2014 study looking at ibuprofen concentrations in breast milk found that infants received less than 0.38 percent of the weight-adjusted women's doses of this medication.

Even when breastfeeding women take high doses of ibuprofen through rapid delivery mechanisms, such as suppositories, babies have exposure to less than 1 percent of the dose.

Doctors routinely advise women to avoid certain drugs during pregnancy because they may get into the bloodstream, travel through the placenta, and affect the baby.

Some research suggests that using ibuprofen during pregnancy is linked to asthma in the child.

At least one study has found that taking ibuprofen early on in pregnancy increases the likelihood of pregnancy loss. Due to these risks, many doctors recommend that women avoid taking ibuprofen when they are pregnant.

This can be confusing as people may believe that a drug that is unsafe during pregnancy is also risky when breastfeeding. However, drugs that affect a developing fetus via the placenta pass through breast milk very differently.

What about other pain relievers?

Ibuprofen is one of the safest options for breastfeeding women. However, ibuprofen does not work for everyone, and some women may have other reasons, such as an allergy, to avoid this drug.

According to a 2014 review, acetaminophen (Tylenol) is also safe to take while breastfeeding.

The review also states that low doses of aspirin are safe, but it is worth noting that the use of aspirin by breastfeeding women remains controversial.

Aspirin transfers into breast milk at much higher concentrations of up to 10 percent. As aspirin can cause Reye's syndrome in children and babies, some researchers worry that even minimal exposure to aspirin in breast milk is a risk. Therefore, it is advisable to opt for safer alternatives.

Other drugs may be safe depending on the dose and other factors. Breastfeeding women should speak to a doctor about the relative risks and benefits of any medication, including ibuprofen.

Birth control while breastfeeding: What options are safe?
Birth control while breastfeeding: What options are safe?
Exclusively breastfeeding can reduce the chance of conceiving again soon after giving birth, but conception is still possible. What are the options for birth control while breastfeeding?
Read now

Natural pain relief

Woman having neck and shoulder massage.
Massages can relieve muscle pain.

There is no medical reason for breastfeeding women to avoid using ibuprofen. In fact, the discomfort of being in pain can make it difficult for them to bond with the baby.

However, those who prefer trialing natural remedies initially can try one or more of the following:

  • having massages for muscle pain
  • varying the body position when breastfeeding to avoid muscle strains
  • using a sitz bath for pain related to a perineal tear or episiotomy
  • applying warm compresses to sore breasts and painful nipples

Self-care is also helpful for minimizing pain, especially for people who are sleep-deprived and feeding a newborn.

Breastfeeding women should drink plenty of water as dehydration can make muscle pain worse and decrease milk production. It can also help to sleep whenever possible, even if this involves asking for help from a partner or family member.

If medication and natural remedies do not help with pain, a doctor should be able to offer advice on other options.

Dosage

Research on the safety of ibuprofen during breastfeeding typically considers standard rather than large doses. It is essential that breastfeeding women take only the recommended dosage or the lowest amount that provides relief. If the pain is intense enough to warrant larger doses, it is best to speak to a doctor.

Over-the-counter (OTC) ibuprofen is usually available in 200- to 400-milligram (mg) tablets. It is vital to read the label and not exceed the recommended daily maximum dosage.

Risks and considerations

A review of studies found no documented risks associated with exposing a baby to small quantities of ibuprofen through breast milk.

A small study found that the amount of ibuprofen in breast milk decreased both over time and alongside the natural decrease in protein. Therefore, the longer a woman breastfeeds, the less ibuprofen will be present in her breast milk.

Women who are still worried about the baby's exposure to ibuprofen may wish to avoid taking it in the immediate postpartum period. However, even during this period, there is no evidence that ibuprofen can harm the baby.

Takeaway

Many breastfeeding women receive conflicting advice about medication from friends, family, other parents, and even doctors. It is easy to feel overwhelmed or to decide that the safest strategy is to avoid all medication.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommend breastfeeding for at least a year and do not specify an upper time limit. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommend breastfeeding for up to 2 years or even more.

Breastfeeding women do not need to avoid taking pain relievers while they are breastfeeding. There is no reason to avoid safe medications, such as ibuprofen, especially when these drugs provide relief from aches and pains and can help make the postpartum period less challenging.

Related coverage

Can you drink coffee while breastfeeding? While many people avoid caffeine during pregnancy, they may wonder if it is safe to drink coffee again while breastfeeding. For most people, it is safe to consume a moderate amount of coffee while breastfeeding. In this article, we look at the risks and benefits of caffeine consumption for people who are breastfeeding. Read now
Is it safe to mix aspirin and ibuprofen? Aspirin and ibuprofen are from the same family of drugs called NSAIDs. People should usually not take the two together. In this article, we discuss how to stay safe when taking aspirin and ibuprofen, what to do if you have taken both together by accident, and alternative medications that do not interact with NSAIDs. Read now
What are the pros and cons of breastfeeding? Most health organizations advocate breastfeeding and, with the right support, many women find that they can breastfeed successfully. However, it can also be challenging. Learn about the pros and cons of breastfeeding, including the health benefits, costs, and the effects on mental health and parenting workload. Read now
What to know about ibuprofen? Ibuprofen is a universal non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug that is commonly used for the relief of pain symptoms in cases such as arthritis, fever, primary dysmenorrhea, and as an analgesic. It can be dangerous, however, and should not be taken by some people and others on certain medications it may interact with. Read now
Should you pump or breastfeed? Breastfeeding and pumping are different ways a person can give milk to a baby. There are pros and cons to both, with feeding straight from the breast offering comfort to the baby, but some people believing the control and convenience of using pumped breast milk to be helpful and time-saving. Learn about both here. Read now
Pregnancy / Obstetrics
Pharmacy / Pharmacist Women's Health / Gynecology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Thu 30 August 2018.

    Visit our Pregnancy / Obstetrics category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Pregnancy / Obstetrics.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Villines, Zawn. "Is it safe to take ibuprofen while breastfeeding?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 31 Aug. 2018. Web.
    31 Aug. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322938.php>

    APA
    Villines, Z. (2018, August 31). "Is it safe to take ibuprofen while breastfeeding?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Pregnancy / Obstetrics

Scroll to top