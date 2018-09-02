Insulin helps regulate our blood sugar levels, and people whose bodies do not make enough insulin — or are resistant to it — are exposed to diabetes and obesity. Does insulin also play a role in how our bodies mount immune responses?

Recently, specialists from the Toronto General Hospital Research Institute (TGHRI) in Canada have investigated the impact of insulin on the immune system.

How did they come to realize that insulin played any role in immunity at all?

Dr. Sue Tsai and team saw that people with type 2 diabetes, or with obesity that places them at risk of diabetes, have much poorer immune responses to infections and pathogens compared with healthy people.

A quick and effective immune response is vital to how efficiently the body can destroy viruses and fight infections, so it is important to understand which factors contribute to a weakened immune system.

Previous research from the TGHRI revealed that a type of immune cell called T cells found in abdominal fat induce pro-inflammatory responses, which negatively affects the body’s responsiveness to insulin.

This suggests the existence of an important link between chronic inflammation, poor immune responses, and insulin resistance.

Such findings motivated the scientists to delve deeper into the possible interactions between insulin and T cells, and why these immune cells might stop responding to the hormone.

“The link between insulin and the immune system is not obvious,” says Dr. Tsai, “it is fascinating to learn that immune cells, which require energy and nutrients for proper functioning just like all other cells in the body, are also regulated by metabolic signals from insulin.”

The results of the new study now appear in the journal Cell Metabolism.