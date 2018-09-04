Designing a pill that is able to dampen hunger without causing significant side effects is the holy grail of obesity research. According to a new study, we might be one step closer.

Obesity affects more than 1 in 3 people in the United States — that’s more than 93 million people.

Worryingly, that figure looks set to continue rising.

Obesity has a complicated cocktail of causes, all of which need to be addressed before we can see any significant changes across society.

There are metabolic, psychological, social, and genetic factors to obesity, and these can all be present in individuals with obesity to differing degrees.

That said, if there was a simple, cost-effective drug that reduces appetite safely over the longer-term, it could make a huge difference.

Researchers from Helmholtz Zentrum München in Germany believe that they might have found such a chemical.

According to study author Dr. Paul Pfluger, doctors often ask people with obesity to lose 5–10 percent of their body weight each year, but this is rarely achieved.

Dr. Pfluger claims that “breaking through this ‘magical barrier’ is so important, as it leads to an improvement in metabolism and accompanying metabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes.”