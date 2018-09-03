Your mental health app's diagnosis could be way off

Published Published Today
By Rebecca Muller
Apps that help us deal with our well-being can often be helpful and comforting, but how much should we rely on a mobile application to tell us how to cope with our mental health struggles?
Sad woman on her phone
According to a recent study, mental health apps often overdiagnose their users.

According to new research conducted by the University of Sydney in Australia, there may be some major problems in the way mental health apps are framing mental illness and diagnosing users.

The research, which was recently published by the American Academy of Family Physicians, consisted of a qualitative content analysis of 61 mental health apps across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

The researchers conducted an interpretive analysis to identify key themes in the various applications, finding two main problems in the apps' framing of mental health: identifying who has a mental health problem, and how the problem can be managed.

Common allergic conditions linked to mental health
Common allergic conditions linked to mental health
Eczema, hay fever, and asthma may all be linked to an increased risk of mental illness.
Read now

The researchers first noted the problems when they realized how users were being diagnosed by the apps. "Explanations about mental health focused on abnormal responses to mild triggers," the researchers noted. "[The apps] tended to medicalize normal mental states." The researchers also found that the apps "promoted personal responsibility" for mental health improvement. "Therapeutic strategies included relaxation, cognitive guidance, and self-monitoring," described Lisa Parker, Ph.D. MBBS, of AAAS.

Of course, when it comes to mental health, relying on technology alone has its limitations. If an individual is concerned about their emotional state, seeking help from a therapist is typically a good choice — but if one feels inclined to consult an online source first, a mental health app is often an accessible resource.

While any form of self-help can be useful, Parker says it's usually only one step in coping with mental illness. "In light of the tremendous popularity of mental health apps," Parker explains, "the authors suggest that doctors emphasize to patients that self-help is just one aspect of a supportive mental health approach."

Written by Rebecca Muller and originally published on Thrive Global.

Related coverage

Why do I wake up depressed? Diurnal variations are types of depression that cause symptoms to get worse at certain times of the day. Morning depression is a common diurnal variation. In this article, learn about the symptoms and risk factors for morning depression, as well as the treatment options and how to manage the condition at home. Read now
How to cope with a depressive episode Depressive episodes are periods of low mood and other symptoms of depression. Tackling depression as soon as it arises and making changes to thoughts and behaviors might improve a person’s mood and help them recover more quickly. Here, we cover what a depressive episode is and 12 tips for coping with one. Read now
What is mental health? Mental health refers to people's cognitive, behavioral, and emotional well-being; in other words, how we think, feel, and behave. Read now
What does depression feel like? Depression affects far more people than some may realize. Depression is a serious mental health condition that is often misunderstood and misinterpreted by those who come into contact with someone who is medically depressed. This article explains what happens when someone is depressed, the risk factors, and what to do. Read now
Catatonic depression: What to know Catatonic depression is a subtype of depression characterized by not speaking or responding to things for a prolonged period. Catatonia can be a part of several other mental health conditions, including schizophrenia and mood disorders. Learn more about the symptoms, treatment, and recovery in this article. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Mental Health
Depression Psychology / Psychiatry

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Mental Health

Scroll to top