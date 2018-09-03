HPV and breastfeeding: What to know

Last reviewed Last reviewed Mon 3 Sep 2018
By Zawn Villines
Reviewed by
Human papillomavirus or HPV is a sexually transmitted infection or STI with links to some types of cancer, including cervical and throat cancer. Breastfeeding women may worry about spreading the virus to babies through breast milk.

But, for most women with HPV, breastfeeding is safe, and the benefits outweigh any potential risks.

In this article, learn more about the safety and risks, as well as how HPV is transmitted.

Can you breastfeed if you have HPV?

Breastfeeding mother who may be worried about hpv
Most women with HPV can continue to breastfeed.

Human papillomavirus or HPV is so common that almost all sexually active people contract the virus at some point.

It does not usually cause severe symptoms in an infected person. However, some strains of HPV are risk factors for several types of cancer.

Research suggests that HPV is responsible for:

  • 90 percent of cervical and anal cancers
  • 70 percent of cancers of the vagina and vulva
  • 60 percent plus of penile cancers

Despite these risks, few organizations have issued official guidelines about breastfeeding with HPV, possibly because HPV is very common, and the benefits of breastfeeding outweigh any potential risks. No organization recommends avoiding breastfeeding because of HPV.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) urge mothers to breastfeed unless they have HIV or must use particular drugs and medications. The AAP also emphasize that breastfeeding offers numerous health benefits, especially to vulnerable or sick infants and preterm babies. Additionally, it can save money and support long-term health in the breastfeeding woman.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office on Women's Health say that HPV is not a reason to avoid breastfeeding.

A 2016 study found that 45 percent of pregnant women had HPV. Abstaining from breastfeeding because of HPV would significantly reduce the overall breastfeeding rate. Breastfeeding is the healthiest option for a baby and can support long-term public health.

Birth control while breastfeeding: What options are safe?
Birth control while breastfeeding: What options are safe?
Exclusively breastfeeding can reduce the chance of conceiving again soon after giving birth, but conception is still possible. What are the options for birth control when breastfeeding?
Read now

The benefits of breastfeeding include:

  • lower rates of certain chronic diseases, including diabetes and obesity, in both the woman and baby
  • fewer infections in the baby
  • lower risk of some types of cancer
  • improved development in the baby
  • lower risk of heart disease and high cholesterol

According to the AAP, breast milk is the ideal source of nutrition for infants. The organization recommend exclusive breastfeeding with no other sources of nutrition for about 6 months. After that, babies should continue breastfeeding until they are at least 12 months old if desired.

Transmission

There is limited research on the transmission of HPV to babies through breast milk. The studies that do exist show a low risk of transmission.

Even when research shows that a woman can transmit HPV through breast milk, it has not demonstrated a causal connection between HPV in milk and the later development of cancer.

Not all strains of HPV increase the risk of cancer, so research on HPV transmission in breast milk typically looks at "high-risk" HPV strains, or those known to cause cancer.

A 2011 study looked at HPV in breast milk, as well as transmission from HPV-positive women to their children. Researchers assessed 80 samples of breast milk and tested the children for HPV genetic material in the cervix and mouth.

A high-risk HPV strain was present in two samples (2.5 percent) of milk, but researchers did not find HPV in the children exposed to this milk.

This result suggests that a small number of women with HPV may transmit the virus into their milk, but that the risk of a baby getting HPV from breast milk is extremely low.

A 2012 study reached similar conclusions after analyzing 40 samples of breast milk. It found high-risk HPV in six samples but concluded that it was unlikely that cancer was associated with its transmission.

Treatment and prevention

young woman receiving hpv vaccine having plaster put over injection site by nurse
A vaccination is the best option for preventing HPV.

There is no cure for HPV, but treatment is available if the virus causes any symptoms. Most people with HPV have no signs, and it usually goes away on its own. If HPV causes genital warts, a doctor can prescribe treatment.

While safe sex practices can reduce the spread of the virus, they are not a fail-safe method of prevention. The best option for preventing HPV is having a vaccination against the virus.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommend giving the vaccine to breastfeeding women 26 years old and younger when they have not previously received a vaccination.

The latent virus used in the HPV vaccine will not cause HPV to develop in breast milk and will not spread HPV to a breastfeeding baby.

Parents and caregivers should also consider vaccinating their children — both boys and girls — against HPV. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend vaccinating children between the ages of 11 and 12 years old.

Summary

Women who are concerned about the risk of HPV in breast milk should talk to a doctor who knows their medical history.

For most infants, breastfeeding offers health benefits that outweigh the possible risks associated with exposure to HPV in breast milk.

Related coverage

What's to know about HPV in men? People often discuss HPV in light of its link to cervical cancer in women. However, the sexually transmitted virus also poses a health risk for men and causes an estimated 90 percent of genital warts. Read on to learn more about the symptoms of HPV that only occur in men, as well as the causes and how to treat them. Read now
Foods to eat and avoid while breastfeeding People who are breastfeeding should aim for a healthful, well-balanced diet. Some foods are better than others for providing nutrients, and there are certain foods that it is wise to avoid. Learn which foods to eat and avoid when breastfeeding. We also cover nutrition, supplements, and meal preparation strategies. Read now
Is there a link between breast-feeding and breast cancer? It is possible, though rare, to develop breast cancer while breast-feeding. However, there are many other possible causes of breast lumps in lactating women. In this article, we look at the link between breast cancer and lactation. We also explain what to do if you find a breast lump while breast-feeding. Read now
How are HPV and herpes different? HPV and herpes are both viral infections that can be transmitted through sex and lead to skin problems. Each infection also causes distinct symptoms and health problems, and methods of treatment and prevention can differ. Learn more about the differences between HPV and herpes here. Read now
Is it safe to use marijuana while breastfeeding? Women who regularly use marijuana may wonder if it is safe to use while breastfeeding. The body processes marijuana slowly and stores it in fat, meaning that some of the chemicals may be present in breast milk. Learn about whether it is safe to use marijuana while breastfeeding, as well as about the possible risks. Read now
Pregnancy / Obstetrics
Cervical Cancer / HPV Vaccine Sexual Health / STDs Women's Health / Gynecology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Mon 3 September 2018.

    Visit our Pregnancy / Obstetrics category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Pregnancy / Obstetrics.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Villines, Zawn. "HPV and breastfeeding: What to know." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 4 Sep. 2018. Web.
    4 Sep. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322971.php>

    APA
    Villines, Z. (2018, September 4). "HPV and breastfeeding: What to know." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Pregnancy / Obstetrics

Scroll to top