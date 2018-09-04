Men who have erectile dysfunction, prostate problems, or other urologic conditions are often at higher risk for depression and sleep disorders. Physicians need to screen for this and refer them for specialist care.

Men with urologic conditions such as erectile dysfunction are more likely to have depression and sleep disorders.

This was the main conclusion that investigators at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) came to after studying 124 men aged 54, on average, who were attending a clinic specializing in men’s health.

The men completed detailed questionnaires about mental and general health, sleep, and urologic conditions, such as erectile function and ease or difficulty in passing urine, which could indicate prostate problems.

They had also filled in a questionnaire that is used to screen men at risk of low male sex hormones. The researchers then analyzed the men’s responses against information held in their health records, which included results of laboratory tests and medical histories.

The analysis revealed an overall pattern of links between urologic conditions and mood and sleep problems.

A paper on the recent study now features in the International Journal of Impotence Research.

Commenting on the findings, first study author Arman S. Walia, of the Department of Urology at UCI, says that “because non-urologic disease may negatively impact urologic disease,” urologists should be aware of these associations when assessing the “entirety of a patient’s disease burden.”