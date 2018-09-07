A new study concludes that the changing of the seasons has a significant impact on cognition in older adults. According to the findings, winter may cause a measurable drop in mental ability. Share on Pinterest A new study looks at winter’s effect on the mind. The four seasons are already known to hold some power over our brains, perhaps most famously in the form of seasonal affective disorder. This is a type of depression that predominantly occurs during the winter months. Similarly, some studies have concluded that the onset of schizophrenia is most likely to occur in winter, while other studies have demonstrated seasonal variation in memory and attention performance. Recently, researchers from Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and the University of Toronto, both in Canada, set out to see whether Alzheimer’s disease might have a seasonal component. If symptoms do fluctuate across the year, it could be important for both diagnosis and management of the condition. The team’s findings are now published in the journal PLOS Medicine.

Seasonal cognitive performance To investigate whether the seasons do impact dementia, the scientists dipped into data from 3,353 older adults in the United States, Canada, and France. Some participants had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and others had not received a diagnosis. All participants went through neuropsychological testing, which included a battery of 19 cognitive tests; also, a subgroup of participants was tested for levels of a protein linked to Alzheimer’s. Once the data had been analyzed, it became clear that average cognitive functioning was better during summer and fall than during winter and spring. The difference was calculated to be the equivalent of 4.8 years of normal cognitive decline. In line with this, in the winter and spring, the participants were more likely to meet the criteria for dementia or cognitive impairment than in the summer or fall. In fact, in the colder months, the participants were 31 percent likelier to fall into the range for diagnosis. As part of their analysis, the researchers controlled for a range of factors that could influence the results, such as depressive symptoms, sleep quality, level of physical activity, and thyroid health. Still, the effect remained statistically significant.