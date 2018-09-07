A BMJ commission considered whether or not regular screening for prostate cancer using the prostate-specific antigen test is truly necessary, despite the possible risks it carries.

According to an official statement released by the United States Preventive Services Task Force in JAMA, men in the U.S. face an 11 percent lifetime risk of being diagnosed with prostate cancer and a lifetime risk of prostate cancer-related death of 2.5 percent.

Previous studies suggested that one effective way of catching this type of cancer early is screening.

This involves prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing, which is a blood test that can help establish a diagnosis.

However, PSA testing is not always accurate and might lead to the prescription of unnecessary — and invasive — biopsies, which may harm a person’s quality of life.

False positive PSA results can also result in overdiagnosis and overtreatment, which may affect a person both mentally and physically, thus impacting their overall health.

So, a commission of international experts — both clinicians and research methodologists — and men at high risk of prostate cancer has reviewed and analyzed the results of existing studies weighing up the benefits and risks involved in routine prostate cancer screening.