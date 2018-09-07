Female sexual dysfunction, often characterized by an inability to orgasm, affects a large number of women. However, scientists may now have stumbled upon an effective and noninvasive treatment for this condition: neuromodulation.

Around 40 percent of women experience sexual dysfunction, which is defined as “a problem that occurs during the sexual response cycle that prevents the individual from experiencing satisfaction from sexual activity.”

Currently, there are few treatments for female sexual dysfunction, and these have generally been ineffective.

For instance, doctors may prescribe sildenafil (brand name Viagra), but this drug does not tend to improve women’s ability to orgasm.

Recently, however, researchers from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor have stumbled upon a therapy that, surprisingly, seems to boost women’s sexual function.

The scientists noticed that applying neuromodulation treatments, which involves light and targeted electrical stimulation, for bladder dysfunction seemed to also improve some of the women’s sexual function.

“In this particular treatment, a patient receives nerve stimulation therapy once a week to improve neural signaling and function in the muscles that control the bladder,” explains researcher Tim Bruns.

“The nerves controlling the pelvic organs start out in the same location in the spinal cord and branch out,” he adds.