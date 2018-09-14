According to new research, harnessing specific proteins that the immune system produces may lead to improved treatments for addiction, which is a notoriously difficult condition to treat. Share on Pinterest New research pits the immune system against addictive behavior. In 2011, at least 20 million people in the United States had an addiction, excluding tobacco. An estimated 100 people per day die from drug overdose, a figure that has tripled in the past 2 decades. Addiction is a complex topic, involving interplay between neuroscience, psychology, and sociology. Though multifaceted, at a base level, dopamine and the brain’s reward system are the primary drivers of addictive behavior. Over the years, our understanding has grown stronger, but finding ways to prevent the process is still out of reach. As such, researchers are looking at innovative targets and exploring how other bodily systems might influence addictive behavior.

Addiction and the immune system One researcher involved in this endeavor is Erin Calipari, an assistant professor of pharmacology at the Vanderbilt Center for Addiction Research in Nashville, TN. In particular, she is interested in the potential role of the immune system. The exact mechanisms involved in the immune system’s interactions with the brain are still being picked apart, but it is becoming more and more clear that they might be important for a range of conditions. Calipari’s most recent work, the results of which are now published in The Journal of Neuroscience, investigates specific immune peptides that can moderate circuits in the brain. The protein they were interested in is granulocyte colony stimulating factor (G-CSF). It is a cytokine — a protein that the immune system produces that can affect changes in other cells — and is known to influence motivation and decision-making. G-CSF has a number of roles, such as promoting neuronal growth and preventing cell death in the brain and spinal cord. It has also been shown to play a protective role in strokes and influence learning and memory. Previous work by Calipari and team showed that by manipulating G-CSF levels, they could alter motivation for cocaine without changing motivation toward other rewards. From this, they concluded that G-CSF might be useful in understanding — and perhaps even intervening in — addiction.