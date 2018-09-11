Psoriasis and breastfeeding: What to know

Last reviewed Last reviewed Tue 11 Sep 2018
By Jenna Fletcher
Reviewed by
Breastfeeding can be challenging on its own, but having psoriasis can make it more uncomfortable and difficult. With the right approach, a woman can relieve her psoriasis symptoms safely while breastfeeding.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommend exclusively breastfeeding infants for the first 6 months of life. They then suggest gradually introducing foods while continuing to breastfeed, until the baby is 2 years or older.

In this article, learn about the connection between psoriasis and breastfeeding, as well as which treatments are safe for the woman and baby.

Psoriasis and breastfeeding

Mother breastfeeding baby.
A doctor can advise a woman about treatments for psoriasis while breastfeeding.

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease that mainly affects the skin and joints. It causes red, raised, scaly patches of skin, and these can itch, burn, or sting.

Most of the time, psoriasis patches form around the major joints, on the lower back, and on the scalp, but they can appear anywhere, including on the chest and breasts.

If psoriasis affects the breasts while a woman is breastfeeding, it can be very uncomfortable. However, there are many ways to ease pain and other symptoms without jeopardizing the baby's health.

When in doubt, talk to a doctor who is knowledgeable about both psoriasis and breastfeeding. They can develop an individualized treatment plan.

How to treat psoriasis while breastfeeding

Some psoriasis medications are safe to use while breastfeeding, but others are not. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, very limited research has considered the impact of psoriasis medication on breastfeeding.

However, the experts do recommend topical treatments as the first approach for breastfeeding women. These treatments can include over-the-counter moisturizers and emollients, such as petroleum jelly.

If topical moisturizers do not provide relief, a woman can apply low-dose topical steroids to the areas of affected skin.

Oral steroids such as prednisone and prednisolone are also safe to use while breastfeeding. Prednisone is very similar to hormones the body produces, and only a small amount passes through the breast milk.

It is important to note that the National Psoriasis Foundation generally advise against taking systemic or biologic drugs while breastfeeding, "unless there is a clear medical need."

Beyond these treatment options, doctors consider some kinds of phototherapy, such as UVB therapy, safe for breastfeeding women.

However, the experts warn against using other types, such as PUVA phototherapy. The medication in this treatment, psoralen, can pass through the breast milk and cause infants to be very sensitive to light.

Can breastfeeding trigger a psoriasis flare-up?

Scaly psoriasis on skin
Sore skin around the nipples can trigger a psoriasis flare-up.

Breastfeeding does not always cause psoriasis symptoms to appear, recur, or worsen.

Some women experience relief from psoriasis during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Others find that pregnancy aggravates psoriasis symptoms, which continue during breastfeeding.

Also, certain aspects of breastfeeding make flare-ups more likely to occur.

Many women experience sore and cracked nipples, and these skin issues can trigger flare-ups of psoriasis in the area.

Doctors also recognize stress as a cause of flare-ups. Breastfeeding, sleep deprivation, and the many responsibilities of caring for a newborn can create a significant amount of stress, and this can worsen psoriasis symptoms.

Symptoms

When psoriasis flares up, a person may experience the following symptoms:

  • dry, thick, raised patches of skin, called plaques
  • scaly or silvery skin on some patches
  • patches that itch or burn
  • red bumps on the torso, legs, and arms
  • sore, painful skin
  • pus-filled bumps on the hands and feet
  • peeling skin

Symptoms can vary, based on the severity and type of psoriasis.

Psoriasis and pregnancy: Effects, symptoms changes, and treatments
Psoriasis and pregnancy: Effects, symptoms changes, and treatments
Psoriasis does not affect a woman's ability to get pregnant and give birth, but pregnancy may affect psoriasis. Some women find that their symptoms improve during pregnancy, while others find that they worsen. Learn more here.
Read now

Tips for management

Class of women doing yoga meditation.
Yoga and meditation may help reduce stress.

Managing psoriasis while breastfeeding can be challenging, and it may involve switching to a new medication.

Taking the following steps can help:

  • reducing stress with meditation, therapy, or gentle yoga
  • doing light exercises, once a doctor says it is safe
  • keeping the skin moisturized
  • taking cool showers instead of hot showers
  • using ice packs on areas of itchy skin

If no lifestyle modifications or home remedies work, discuss other options with a doctor.

Takeaway

Psoriasis can make breastfeeding challenging, and certain treatments are unsafe.

However, other treatments and some management techniques can provide relief from psoriasis symptoms without jeopardizing the health of the breastfeeding woman or the infant.

Always consult a doctor about whether psoriasis treatments pose risks during breastfeeding.

Related coverage

What are the best positions for breastfeeding? Breastfeeding is a skill that takes time for both a woman and baby to learn. The best breastfeeding positions may change over time as the woman gains confidence and the baby grows. Learn about the best breastfeeding positions for comfort, a good latch, and reduced risk of muscle strains and nipple injuries. Read now
Soap for psoriasis: All you need to know It is important to choose the right kind of skin products for psoriasis. Tar soaps, such as coal tar, are best. The tar level should be between 0.5 and 5 percent. Other soaps and lotions are available, but individuals should ask their doctor which ones are suitable, and avoid ingredients that irritate their skin. Read now
How to prevent psoriasis from spreading A look at how psoriasis can spread. Included is detail on triggers for outbreaks, ways spread can be prevented, and risk factors for the condition. Read now
Psoriasis and stress: What's the link? Not only can stress trigger psoriasis flare-ups, but living with psoriasis can have an effect on a person's overall mental health. Being under psychological stress can lead to physical inflammation in the body, making psoriasis symptoms worse. Women with depression are also at a higher risk of developing psoriasis. Read now
Can aloe vera treat psoriasis? Psoriasis is a long-term condition that causes excess skin cells to form inflamed or scaly patches on the skin. These patches are often painful and can crack and bleed. Aloe vera may have a soothing effect, reduce inflammation, and improve hydration. It may also be beneficial for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis. Read now
Psoriasis
Dermatology Pediatrics / Children's Health Pregnancy / Obstetrics

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Tue 11 September 2018.

    Visit our Psoriasis category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Psoriasis.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Fletcher, Jenna. "Psoriasis and breastfeeding: What to know." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 11 Sep. 2018. Web.
    11 Sep. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/323038.php>

    APA
    Fletcher, J. (2018, September 11). "Psoriasis and breastfeeding: What to know." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Psoriasis

Scroll to top