New research, published in the journal Nature Communications, reveals a “strong case for an association” between azathioprine and the genetic mutations found in a common skin cancer type.

Every year, squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) will affect over 1 million people in the United States.

Approximately 5 percent of such cases result in metastasis, and cSCC accounts for about 25 percent of all deaths that result from skin cancer.

As with most skin cancers, being fair skinned and spending too much time in the sun are common risk factors.

However, new research suggests that the immunosuppressive drug azathioprine — which can treat arthritis, vasculitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and organ rejection in transplants — may also raise risk.

Specifically, the new research found that the use of azathioprine correlates with a certain mutational signature in cSCC skin cancer.