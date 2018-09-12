Tubal ligation is when a woman has her "tubes tied" to prevent pregnancy. It is still possible to become pregnant after undergoing the procedure, but tubal ligation is usually highly effective.

The surgery involves cutting and tying off the fallopian tubes to prevent an egg from entering the uterus.

Undergoing tubal ligation increases the risk of ectopic pregnancy. Read on to learn more about symptoms of ectopic pregnancy, other complications, and the chances of becoming pregnant after the procedure.

Is pregnancy after tubal ligation possible?



It is possible to become pregnant after tubal ligation, though the procedure is usually effective.

Though rare, it is possible to become pregnant after tubal ligation.

Usually, this occurs if the fallopian tubes have grown back together over time. In some cases, pregnancy is possible because the surgeon performed the procedure incorrectly.

While the medical community considers tubal ligation to be a permanent method of birth control, about one in 200 women become pregnant after having undergone the procedure.

If a woman wishes, a surgeon can reverse tubal ligation by rejoining the fallopian tubes. However, only around 50–80 percent of women can become pregnant following reversal surgery.

Signs and symptoms

Women who have undergone tubal ligation should still be aware of some symptoms of pregnancy, especially because they have an increased risk of ectopic pregnancy.

Symptoms of pregnancy include:

cravings for certain foods and aversions to others

tenderness in the breasts

missed menstruation

unexplained fatigue

nausea

frequent urination

If used correctly, at-home tests can help to determine whether a woman is pregnant. If a test shows a positive result, it is essential to see a doctor for confirmation.

Symptoms of ectopic pregnancy



An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg implants in the fallopian tube instead of the uterus.

An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg implants in the fallopian tube instead of the uterus.

Women who become pregnant after undergoing tubal ligation have an increased risk of ectopic pregnancy.

An ectopic pregnancy can initially cause the same symptoms as a regular pregnancy. However, some additional symptoms may develop, including:

light or heavy vaginal bleeding

abdominal pain

sharp pain in the pelvis

a sensation of pressure on the pelvis

An ectopic pregnancy is a medical emergency because it can cause the fallopian tube to rupture, leading to internal bleeding.

Anyone who is pregnant should seek emergency medical attention if they experience the following symptoms:

heavy vaginal bleeding

severe pain in the abdomen or pelvis

loss of consciousness

pain in the left shoulder

a feeling of lightheadedness

A doctor will usually prescribe medication to stop an ectopic pregnancy if they detect it early. The doctor will monitor the woman's hormone levels to ensure that they are dropping.

If medication is unable to stop the pregnancy, the doctor may recommend surgery.

Complications of tubal ligation



The risks and complications of the procedure are usually minor. Some risks include:

The risks and complications of the procedure are usually minor. Some risks include:

infection at the incision site

separation of the wound

incomplete healing, which can result in the tubes growing back together

More serious complications can include:

allergic reaction to general anesthesia

significant blood loss

injury to an organ during surgery

Factors that increase the risk of complications include:

smoking

being overweight

having undergone previous abdominal surgery

diabetes

lung disease

heart issues

Speak to a doctor about the potential complications before undergoing the procedure.

When to see a doctor

Following tubal ligation, it is essential to look for signs of infection at the incision site. If there is any swelling, redness, or discharge, see a doctor.

Anyone who suspects that they are pregnant should take an at-home test. If the test is positive, a doctor can use further tests to confirm the pregnancy.

It is also crucial to know the symptoms of ectopic pregnancy, which can be life-threatening if a person does not receive prompt medical attention.

Takeaway

Tubal ligation is one of the most effective forms of birth control. However, it is not a guarantee.

If pregnancy does occur after the procedure, it is essential to be aware of the risks and symptoms of ectopic pregnancy.

Otherwise, the medical community generally considers tubal ligation to be a safe and effective method of preventing unwanted pregnancy.