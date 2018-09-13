Researchers created a database for the daily circadian rhythms of genetic activity. The findings may help physicians time the delivery of drugs in accordance with a person’s body clock, boosting treatment for cardiovascular disease and other conditions.

Our circadian rhythm, or body clock, regulates key aspects of our health and daily lives.

Our body clock controls sleep-wake cycles, digestion, and body temperature, among several other functions.

Scientists have tied disruption to one’s circadian rhythm to a range of physical disorders, such as diabetes and obesity, as well as some mental health conditions, such as depression and bipolar disorder.

More recently, scientists have found links between sleep-wake cycle disruptions and the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

Conversely, specialists use chronotherapy — or the process of progressively adjusting a person’s bedtime and waking time — to time the delivery of drugs so that it falls in line with circadian changes.

In conditions such as cardiovascular disease or high blood pressure, for example, chronotherapy has proven useful because some cardiovascular diseases — such as heart attacks, angina, and stroke — have a higher incidence in the morning.

More recent research also suggests that our body clock — or the collection of proteins that interact within cells, regulating cellular activity and their corresponding genetic expressions — plays a key role in cancer, and that chronotherapy could boost the effectiveness of cancer treatment.

In this context, researchers led by John Hogenesch, Ph.D. — a circadian biologist in the Divisions of Human Genetics and Immunobiology at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Ohio — set out to create a database of daily genetic rhythms.

Some of these genes can control the activity of drugs, which makes for an important contribution to the growing field of circadian medicine.

The researchers detail their efforts in the journal Science Translational Medicine, and Marc Ruben, Ph.D., is the first author of the paper.