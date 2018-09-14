Amiloride, a drug that’s used to treat hypertension, successfully relieves signs of anxiety and panic in a preclinical study. The findings are underpinned and strengthened by epigenetic changes caused by anxiety and panic disorder.

As many as 40 million individuals in the United States live with anxiety disorders.

Around 6 million of them have panic disorder, which is a condition characterized by the sudden onset of panic attacks.

Treatment for anxiety disorders may include psychotherapy and medication such as antidepressants.

However, there are few safe, effective options that provide instant relief for panic attacks.

Panic disorders have a range of risk factors — ranging from hereditary ones to traumatic childhood experiences.

Adverse events in one’s childhood, such as a death in the family or separation from one’s parents, can have not only a profound psychological effect, but also molecular and genetic ones.

Using existing knowledge on the genetic impact of childhood adversity and the risk of developing anxiety disorders into adulthood, researchers from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in Toronto, Canada, investigated whether an existing drug can instantly alleviate the symptoms of panic attacks by acting on the molecular changes that are brought about by childhood adversity.

Dr. Marco Battaglia, associate chief of child and youth psychiatry in the Campbell Family Mental Health Research Institute at CAMH, is the lead author of the new study, which has now been published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology.