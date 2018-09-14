Inhaled blood pressure drug could prevent panic attacks

Published Published Today
By
Fact checked by Jasmin Collier
Amiloride, a drug that's used to treat hypertension, successfully relieves signs of anxiety and panic in a preclinical study. The findings are underpinned and strengthened by epigenetic changes caused by anxiety and panic disorder.
woman breathing in paper bag
An inhaled version of amiloride may relieve hyperventilation, which often accompanies panic attacks.

As many as 40 million individuals in the United States live with anxiety disorders.

Around 6 million of them have panic disorder, which is a condition characterized by the sudden onset of panic attacks.

Treatment for anxiety disorders may include psychotherapy and medication such as antidepressants.

However, there are few safe, effective options that provide instant relief for panic attacks.

Panic disorders have a range of risk factors — ranging from hereditary ones to traumatic childhood experiences.

Adverse events in one's childhood, such as a death in the family or separation from one's parents, can have not only a profound psychological effect, but also molecular and genetic ones.

Using existing knowledge on the genetic impact of childhood adversity and the risk of developing anxiety disorders into adulthood, researchers from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in Toronto, Canada, investigated whether an existing drug can instantly alleviate the symptoms of panic attacks by acting on the molecular changes that are brought about by childhood adversity.

Dr. Marco Battaglia, associate chief of child and youth psychiatry in the Campbell Family Mental Health Research Institute at CAMH, is the lead author of the new study, which has now been published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology.

Childhood trauma, epigenetics, and anxiety

As Dr. Battaglia and his colleagues explain in their paper, experiments in mice have revealed that repeatedly separating pups from their mothers causes epigenetic modifications.

Epigenetics refers to modifications in the DNA that do not change the DNA's sequence but can affect whether some genes are switched on or off.

Anxiety: Hereditary brain chemistry explored
Anxiety: Hereditary brain chemistry explored
Connectivity patterns between brain areas that are involved in anxiety may be "passed down the family tree."
Read now

Specifically, in this new study, the scientists build on previous research in mice that has suggested that childhood trauma causes changes in the acid-sensing-ion-channel-1 gene, heightened pain sensitivity, and hypersensitivity to carbon dioxide in the air.

As the researchers explain, these physiological changes (such as carbon dioxide hypersensitivity) may lead to physical symptoms, such as difficulty breathing and hyperventilation, which are markers of panic attacks.

Based on this knowledge, the team hypothesized that a drug that can inhibit acid-sensing ion channels can also reduce pain sensitivity and hypersensitivity to carbon dioxide.

So, Dr. Battaglia and his team assessed the effects of the acid-sensing ion channel inhibitor "amiloride," a drug commonly used to treat hypertension.

Inhaled amiloride may treat panic disorder

To circumvent the issue of the brain-blood barrier, the scientists administered the drug to mice via inhalation. This enabled the drug to reach the rodents' brains immediately.

In its inhaled form, one dose of amiloride improved the respiratory signs of anxiety and pain sensitivity in the rodents.

"Inhaled amiloride may prove to have benefits for panic disorder, which is typically characterized by spells of shortness of breath and fear, when people feel anxiety levels rising."

Dr. Marco Battaglia

"Inasmuch as these results pertain to human anxiety and/or pain hypersensitivity," conclude the researchers, "our findings provide a rationale for studying inhaled amiloride in some anxiety disorders and/or pain syndromes."

Such hopeful preclinical results have prompted them to replicate the findings in a clinical setting. Next, Dr. Battaglia and team are planning to see whether the drug relieves anxiety symptoms in humans.

Related coverage

Panic attack vs. heart attack: How to tell the difference The symptoms of a heart attack and a panic attack can feel very similar, especially if a person has not experienced either condition before. While panic attacks can be frightening, they are not life-threatening. On the other hand, heart attacks require immediate medical attention. Learn how to tell the difference here. Read now
How can you stop a panic attack? A panic attack can feel like a sudden onslaught of rapid breathing, nausea, and fear. Luckily, many treatment methods can help to relieve symptoms. These may include breathing techniques, home remedies, medications, and lifestyle changes. Here, learn 13 ways to prevent or stop a panic attack and when to seek help. Read now
Coping with panic disorder Do you regularly experience anxiety, stress, and panic attacks? We have put together some effective ways to cope with panic disorder and regain control. Read now
Anxiety in the West: Is it on the rise? Anxiety seems to be taking over society. In this article, we ask whether anxiety really is on the rise, and why it might be increasing in prevalence. Read now
How do you know if you're having a panic or anxiety attack? Panic attacks and anxiety attacks share some symptoms, but they differ in intensity, duration, and whether or not there is a trigger. Some treatments are similar and include therapy, stress management, and breathing exercises. Learn more about the differences between a panic attack and an anxiety attack here. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Anxiety / Stress
Cardiovascular / Cardiology Genetics Hypertension

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Anxiety / Stress

Scroll to top