Scientists have recently identified a molecular pathway that links the movement of energy-producing centers, or mitochondria, in cancer cells to resistance to radiotherapy. This, they say, could lead to improved cancer treatments.

Share on Pinterest Targeting the pathway that controls mitochondria could, say scientists, boost radiotherapy’s effectiveness.

Although previous studies had already revealed that the pathway — called Arf6-AMP1-PRKD2 — plays a key role in cancer invasiveness, its relation to treatment resistance remained unclear.

By studying aggressive breast cancer cells, scientists at Hokkaido University in Japan found that Arf6-AMP1-PRKD2 controls the movement of mitochondria inside the cells.

A recent paper that features in the journal Nature Communications describes their work.

The pathway enables the mitochondria to “disperse” and to move toward the perimeter of the cells, which increases the cancer’s invasiveness.

The team noticed that blocking the pathway caused the energy-generating structures to gather in the center of the cells instead. There, the mitochondria started to produce and release excessive amounts of unstable oxygen-rich molecules known as reactive oxygen species (ROS).

ROS molecules are a double-edged sword in cancer; up to a certain level, they promote cancer invasiveness, but when quantities are excessive, they kill cancer cells.