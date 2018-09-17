Current treatments for kidney stones are limited and sometimes painful. Research is changing what we thought we knew about their composition and behavior, suggesting that one day, we may fully dissolve them “right in the patient’s kidney.”

Kidney stones can vary in size and texture and are made up of calcium layers, similar to other sedimentary deposits in nature.

In the United States, an estimated 1 in 11 people have kidney stones.

They affect more men than women; more than 10 percent of men develop them, compared with 7.1 percent of women.

Though generally harmless, kidney stones have been associated with more serious conditions, such as obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Passing kidney stones can be extremely painful. The stones are primarily made of a substance called calcium oxalate, which was believed — until now — to be insoluble in the kidney.

However, new research suggests that this may not be the case. Drawing knowledge from the fields of geology, microscopy, and medicine and using many advanced technologies, a new study finds that kidney stones can and do, in fact, dissolve.

The new findings reveal additional information about the nature and composition of kidney stones, running against the understanding of kidney stones that has prevailed for centuries.