People with obesity may opt for bariatric (weight loss) surgery to shed their excess weight more quickly; one such surgery is the Roux-en-Y gastric bypass. What factors influence its outcome, however? Research suggests that a person’s taste plays a significant role.

The Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) involves separating the upper part of the stomach into a smaller pouch, which is then directly connected to the small intestine.

This procedure allows the individual to feel full after eating less.

It is usually undertaken by people with severe obesity who have seen no improvements following other treatments.

“People who have this surgery,” explains Prof. Patricia DiLorenzo, based at Binghamton University in New York, “are what we call morbidly obese, meaning that they are at least 100 pounds overweight, and in many cases are diabetic. It’s life or death for them.”

Prof. DiLorenzo and colleagues recently decided to look into one particular aspect tied to this type of bariatric surgery: how an individual’s tastes in food before and after this procedure influence its long-term success rates.

Some studies have already suggested that a person’s taste and odor preferences pre- and post-operation tend to change, and that this may influence their weight loss trajectory.