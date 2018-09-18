Having Crohn's disease presents unique challenges for a person when it comes to eating. Some foods can make symptoms worse at times, and people may want to avoid them.

People with Crohn's are subject to "flare-ups," which are periods of inflammation where a person has diarrhea, nausea, and stomach cramping when they eat. As a result, doctors may often recommend a person take different dietary approaches when they have a flare-up and when they do not.

The following article describes some dietary approaches for those with Crohn's when they are going through a flare-up and for their typical daily diet.

Foods to avoid



During a flare-up, most doctors and dietitians will recommend avoiding high-fiber foods and foods that are known to stimulate the gut, such as spicy foods.

Beverages

Beverages to avoid during a Crohn's flare-up include:

alcoholic drinks

caffeinated drinks

highly sweetened drinks, such as with sugar or corn syrup

Very sugary drinks can worsen diarrhea that a person commonly experiences during a flare-up.

Breads and starches

While many diet plans recommend whole grains, a flare-up diet usually involves a low-fiber approach. This means a person should avoid the following foods:

brown rice

cereals containing nuts, dried fruit, or seeds

quinoa

whole-grain breads, crackers, or pastas

whole-wheat breads, crackers, or pastas

wild rice

Dairy products

A person should avoid dairy products that may contain added sources of fiber. Examples can include:

cheeses that contain nuts or seeds

yogurts that contain fruit skins, such as whole blueberries, cherries, or strawberries

Eating other dairy foods in moderation can be helpful during a flare-up, by providing calcium and live active cultures.

Fats

Some fat sources may contain fiber or are naturally high in fiber. Examples of fats to avoid include:

coconut

nuts

salad dressings with poppy seeds

Fruits

Raw fruits and fruit juices with pulp are foods to avoid during a Crohn's flare-up. Other examples include:

dried fruits, such as raisins

prune juice

While people should avoid raw fruits when they have a flare-up, they can eat bananas, melon, and apples with the skins removed.

Proteins



High-fat protein sources can cause gas and irritate the intestinal lining. As a result, some of the foods to avoid on a flare-up include:

beans

fried eggs

fried meat

high-fat lunch meats, such as salami

nut butters with seeds

peas

tough or chewy cuts of meat

Sweets and desserts

Examples of sweets to avoid while on a flare-up diet include:

foods containing bran, such as muffins

coconut

cookies or other sweets made with whole-grain flour

dried fruit

jams

raisins

A person should also avoid foods that are made with sugar alcohols, as these can cause gas in some people. Examples include mannitol, sorbitol, and xylitol.

Vegetables

Vegetables that a person should avoid on a flare-up diet include:

beets

broccoli

Brussel sprouts

cabbage

cauliflower

corn

greens

lima beans

onions

parsnips

peppers

potato skins

spinach

winter squash

Some of these foods are not necessarily high in fiber, such as onions, but are known to irritate the stomach of a person with Crohn's disease.

Foods to eat during a flare-up

Excess inflammation in the gut leads to symptoms of a Crohn's flare-up. Most doctors will recommend eating a diet called a low-residue diet, which focuses on foods that limit the amount of solid waste in a person's stool.

Following a low-residue diet is the equivalent of helping the bowel to rest and recover because the intestinal tract does not have to work as hard to digest foods.

This diet is recommended only during periods of inflammation. It is a low-fiber approach that does not usually benefit a person with Crohn's when they are not experiencing a flare-up.

Beverages

Beverages that a person can enjoy when experiencing a Crohn's flare-up include:

decaffeinated drinks, such as decaffeinated tea or coffee

low-sugar rehydration drinks

water

Caffeine can be stimulating to the bowels and worsen diarrhea. If a person typically consumes caffeine in a day, they may wish to try switching some of their usual caffeinated products to decaffeinated ones. This may help them to reduce their caffeine consumption with a lower risk of experiencing withdrawal symptoms.

Breads and starches

Low-fiber bread and cereal options will stimulate the bowels the least. Examples of these foods include:

breads made with white, refined, or all-purpose flour

refined cereals (cooked or dry), such as grits or puffed rice

white rice

As a general rule, if a food has more than 2 grams of fiber per serving, it is not a good option on a flare-up diet.

Dairy products



The number of dairy servings per day may depend upon the individual dietary needs of a person with Crohn's.

The number of dairy servings per day may depend upon the individual dietary needs of a person with Crohn's.

Some people with the condition find dairy products worsen their symptoms. If this is not the case, a person can eat 2 servings or less of the following options:

cheese

cottage cheese

milk

yogurt with live active cultures

Fats

Fats that are okay to include in a flare-up diet, within moderation, include:

butter

gravy

margarine

mayonnaise

salad dressing

oils

Fruits

Peeling fruits can help to remove some of the added fiber that stimulates the bowels during a Crohn's flare-up.

Other fruits that people can eat during a flare-up include:

canned fruits, except for cherries or berries

peeled apples or applesauce

pulp-free fruit juices

ripe bananas

ripe melons

Proteins

Many protein sources are okay to eat during a flare-up, as long as a person cooks them so that they are tender and easy to cut with a fork.

Examples of these foods include:

eggs, cooked where the yolk is solid

fish

nut butters that do not contain seeds

poultry

soy products

Sweets and desserts

People should enjoy sweets and desserts in moderation, although sugary foods can trigger an upset stomach for some people with Crohn's.

Examples of sweets to enjoy include:

cakes

cookies

fruit-flavored popsicles without fruit pieces in them

hard candies

ice creams that do not contain nuts

jams

jellies

Vegetables

Examples of vegetables to eat on a low-residue diet include:

asparagus

canned vegetables that do not have seeds

cooked vegetables, such as seed-free squash and green beans

eggplant

potatoes without the skin

pumpkin

pulp-free vegetable juice

A person can also remove skins from vegetables to cut down their fiber content.

Some of the foods a person eats on a flare-up diet may not have the same nutrition profile as their typical diet does. As a result, a doctor may recommend taking vitamins, such as folate, vitamin B-6, and vitamin B-12.

Some people with Crohn's may also take the medication methotrexate, which can result in folic acid deficiencies. So, a person should take a folic acid supplement on a day they are not taking their methotrexate.

Diet tips and preventing flare-ups

When a person is not going through a flare-up, switching to a high-fiber diet can help with their Crohn's disease. This diet promotes digestive regularity and good health.

There is no single food or food group that doctors link with every instance of Crohn's disease. Different people may have different foods that might irritate the gut and contribute to inflammation.

Doctors will often recommend that people with Crohn's disease keep a food journal of everything they eat and in what amounts. A person will be encouraged to list the symptoms — if any — they experience after eating certain foods.

Common foods that may worsen symptoms include spicy foods, dairy products, alcohol, and high-fiber grains. However, these are not triggers for all people with Crohn's disease.

Additional considerations and diet tips for a person with Crohn's include:

Eating several small meals each day instead of large ones to reduce reflux and gas.

Drinking plenty of water throughout the day to help digestion.

Adding fiber sources slowly and drinking plenty of water to help the body adjust.

A person should also ask their doctor if there are any specific recommendations they should follow, regarding their diet.

Summary

Crohn's flare-ups can make a person need to change their diet to include low-fiber options. But this is only a temporary approach to take until the flare-up has passed.

A person can identify individual dietary triggers that may worsen Crohn's symptoms and work with their doctor or nutritionist to develop a healthful eating plan.