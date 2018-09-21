A first-of-its-kind meta-analysis of existing research has reviewed the effects of cannabinoid drugs on the experience of pain.

Cannabis-derived drugs may help treat pain, but the mechanisms behind their benefits may come as a surprise.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggest that up to 50 million people in the United States have chronic pain.

An increasing amount of people now turn to the medicinal benefits of cannabis for treating and alleviating pain.

As a result, scientists are trying to keep up by studying the effects of cannabinoids on pain.

So far, however, studies have produced mixed results. A recent study that spanned over 4 years found “no evidence” that cannabis alleviates chronic pain that is not associated with cancer.

New research puts forth an interesting explanation for why the current clinical evidence does not fully support the popularity of cannabis as a painkiller and people’s subjective accounts of its benefits.

It may be that the “feel-good” factor in the use of cannabis and cannabinoid drugs makes pain “more tolerable” and “less unpleasant,” suggests the new study, and that the benefits of cannabinoid drugs may operate more on an affective level rather than a sensory one.

Martin De Vita, a doctoral researcher in the clinical psychology program at Syracuse University in New York, led the new study, which was published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry.

He explains the motivation for the new research, saying, “Cannabinoid drugs are widely used as analgesics [painkillers], but experimental pain studies have produced mixed findings.”

“Pain is a complex phenomenon with multiple dimensions that can be affected separately,” adds the researcher. “Patients reliably endorse the belief that cannabis is helpful in alleviating pain; however, its analgesic properties are poorly understood.”