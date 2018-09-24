Particles, microbes, and chemicals bombard us every second of every day. For the first time, scientists have taken an in-depth look at the swarm of activity that follows us wherever we go.



Is the exposome the next medical frontier?

We are familiar with the genome (the sum of our genetic material) and microbiome (the totality of microbial guests that reside in us and on us).

The exposome, however, comprises the range of bacteria, chemicals, viruses, plant particles, fungi, and microscopic animals that make contact with us during our daily lives.

Scientists have not studied the exposome in much detail; its inherent complexity and the huge variability among people are just two hurdles currently facing researchers.

Recently, a team from Stanford University School of Medicine in California has made a valiant attempt to make inroads into this murky topic.

Prof. Michael Snyder, Ph.D., led the study. He explains why the exposome is exciting and why it is important, saying, “Human health is influenced by two things: your DNA and the environment.”

“People have measured things like air pollution on a broad scale, but no one has really measured biological and chemical exposures at a personal level.”

“No one really knows,” he says, “how vast the human exposome is or what kinds of things are in there.”

Aside from the fascinating insights that this type of work could produce, there is a variety of ways that it could enhance our knowledge of certain conditions and their causal factors.

For instance, if people with seasonal allergies monitor their exposome throughout the year, they could pin down exactly what they are allergic to; this could, potentially, help them avoid that particular allergen in the future.

The intriguing findings were published earlier this week in the journal Cell.