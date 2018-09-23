The left side of the hypothalamus was revealed to be 5 percent larger in a new study of people with affective disorders such as depression and bipolar. Share on Pinterest New research emphasizes the role of the hypothalamus (depicted here) in depression and bipolar disorder. Over 16 million adults in the United States have had at least one episode of major depression during the past year. In fact, depression is one of the most prevalent mental health problems in the U.S. At least 9 million more people aged 18 and over are living with bipolar disorder, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. The precise underlying causes for both of these conditions remain unknown, but neuroscientists are unraveling more and more aspects that can affect a person’s chances of developing these disorders.

The neurobiological roots of depression Functional MRI and other new imaging techniques have allowed researchers to locate several brain areas and networks that are at play in affective disorders. For instance, in the case of depression, studies have found treatment-resistant depression is associated with decreased hippocampal volume and a smaller amygdala. The hippocampus is a region area heavily involved in memory formation and learning, whereas the amygdala is a small brain structure involved in emotional processing and the response to what is perceived as danger or stress. In fact, the entire endocrine stress response system, or “HPA-axis,” is disrupted in people who have depression. The axis between the hypothalamus, the pituitary gland, and the adrenal glands is overactive, which previous research established as a “core neurobiological feature of major depression.” Normally, the HPA-axis raises levels of the stress hormone cortisol to ensure that the body is better equipped to handle a situation perceived as dangerous or threatening. After the threat passes, the HPA-axis is also responsible for lowering cortisol and diminishing other stress responses back to normal levels. However, in the case of individuals with depression, these structures are in “overdrive” even in the absence of objective danger. New research aimed to clarify the role of the hypothalamus in this hyperactive chain reaction. A team led by Stephanie Schindler, a doctoral researcher working in the Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy at University Hospital Leipzig in Germany, studied the volume of the hypothalamus in affective disorders such as bipolar disorder and depression. The findings were published in the journal Acta Psychiatrica Scandinavica.