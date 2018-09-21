Scientists have discovered that, as far as arteries are concerned, inflammation can be both good and bad. In its well-known bad role, it can aid atherosclerosis, the plaque-forming process that clogs up arteries and raises the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

New research, however, has also revealed that during the advanced stages of atherosclerosis, inflammation helps to keep the plaques stable, which reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

The study was done at the University of Virginia (UVA) at Charlottesville and now features in the journal Nature Medicine.

These findings have important implications for drugs that treat advanced atherosclerosis by reducing inflammation.

The investigators draw attention to the “high-profile drug” canakinumab, which is undergoing trials for the treatment of advanced atherosclerosis.

Based on their results, they suggest that, should it receive federal approval, the drug should only be given to “a select group of patients.”

“What our data suggest,” says senior study author Gary K. Owens, a professor of cardiovascular research at UVA, “is that you need to be extremely cautious in starting to give this drug more broadly to lower-risk patients.”

“If you give it to the wrong person, it could do the opposite of what you intended,” he warns.