There is a strong link between smell and health. At a very basic level, a person’s smell reveals much about their state of health — even if they are not conscious of it. A new study reveals more about how the “odor of disease” sends clues to other people.

Disease and infection can alter bodily odor. This mechanism is an important tool, albeit one that we are not usually aware of, in guiding social interactions self-preservation mechanisms.

If we can “sense” that a stranger on the bus has a cold, we may instinctively avoid sitting down next to them.

Previous research has shown that rodents are particularly adept at sniffing out disease.

This influences their social behavior and impacts which other rodents they choose to interact with and when.

Also, considering that animals have better noses than humans, some researchers have also tried to train them to identify certain human diseases.

For instance, scientists at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia sought to train dogs to sniff out ovarian cancer.

A new study from the Monell Center in Philadelphia, PA, now shows that disease may influence not only the bodily odor of an infected individual, but also that of other people with whom they share a living space.

“Exposure to the odors of sick individuals may trigger protective or preparative responses in their social partners to minimize the risk of impending infection,” notes lead study author Stephanie Gervasi.