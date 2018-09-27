Highlights for alprazolam

Alprazolam oral tablet is available as a generic drug and as brand-name drugs. Brand names: Alprazolam Intensol, Xanax, and Xanax XR. Alprazolam oral tablets come in immediate-release and extended-release forms, as well as an orally disintegrating form. Alprazolam also comes as an oral solution. Alprazolam is used for short-term treatment of anxiety disorders and panic disorder. Extended-release alprazolam is only used to treat panic disorder.

Important warnings

Drug abuse and dependence: Even when used as recommended, alprazolam may cause emotional or physical dependence (addiction). Don't increase your dosage of this medication without talking to your doctor, even if you think it's not working. Also, don't stop taking this medication suddenly or decrease the dosage without talking to your doctor. This can cause withdrawal symptoms. Some of these can be life-threatening, such as seizures. The risk of dependence is increased if you take higher doses or take this drug for a longer length of time.

What is alprazolam?

Alprazolam oral tablet is a prescription drug that's available as the brand-name drugs Alprazolam Intensol, Xanax, or Xanax XR. It's also available as a generic drug. Generic drugs usually cost less. In some cases, they may not be available in every strength or form as the brand-name version.

Alprazolam oral tablets come in immediate-release and extended-release forms, as well as an orally disintegrating form. Alprazolam also comes as a solution. All forms are taken by mouth.

An extended-release drug is released slowly into the bloodstream over time. An immediate-release drug is released into the bloodstream more quickly. The extended-release drug is only used to treat panic disorder.

Why it's used

This drug is used to manage anxiety disorders or panic disorder. It can be used for the short-term relief of symptoms of anxiety, or anxiety linked with depression. Anxiety or tension caused by the stress of everyday life usually doesn't need to be treated with this drug.

This drug may be used as part of a combination therapy. This means you may need to take it with other medications.

How it works

This drug belongs to a class of drugs called benzodiazepines. A class of drugs is a group of medications that work in a similar way. These drugs are often used to treat similar conditions.

This drug attaches to certain benzodiazepine receptors in your brain and nervous system. This boosts the activity of a chemical called gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). This helps to produce a calming effect in your brain.

Alprazolam side effects

Alprazolam oral tablet can cause dizziness and drowsiness during the first few hours after you take it. Don't drive a car or use dangerous machinery until you know how this drug affects you.

This drug can also cause other side effects.

More common side effects

The more common side effects of alprolazam oral tablet can include:

drowsiness

dizziness or lightheadedness

headache

blurred vision

memory problems

trouble concentrating

sleep problems

muscle weakness or lack of coordination

upset stomach

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea

increased sweating

dry mouth

stuffy nose

weight loss or gain

increased or decreased appetite

loss of interest in sex

If these effects are mild, they may go away within a few days or a couple of weeks. If they're more severe or don't go away, talk to your doctor or pharmacist.

Serious side effects

Call your doctor right away if you have serious side effects. Call 911 if your symptoms feel life-threatening or if you think you're having a medical emergency. Serious side effects and their symptoms can include the following:

Mental problems. Symptoms can include:

depressed mood



thoughts of suicide



confusion



hallucinations (seeing or hearing things that aren't real)

Movement problems. Symptoms can include:

uncontrolled muscle movements



tremor



seizures

Heart problems. Symptoms can include:

chest pain



abnormal heartbeat

Liver problems. Symptoms can include:

jaundice (with yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes)

Urinating less than usual or not at all

Disclaimer: Our goal is to provide you with the most relevant and current information. However, because drugs affect each person differently, we cannot guarantee that this information includes all possible side effects. This information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always discuss possible side effects with a healthcare provider who knows your medical history.

Alprazolam may interact with other medications

Alprazolam oral tablet can interact with other medications, vitamins, or herbs you may be taking. An interaction is when a substance changes the way a drug works. This can be harmful or prevent the drug from working well.

To help avoid interactions, your doctor should manage all of your medications carefully. Be sure to tell your doctor about all medications, vitamins, or herbs you're taking. To find out how this drug might interact with something else you're taking, talk to your doctor or pharmacist.

Drugs that should not be used with alprazolam

Do not take these drugs with Xanax. When used with Xanax, these drugs can cause dangerous effects in the body. Examples of these drugs include:

Certain types of antifungals, such as itraconazole or ketoconazole. When used with Xanax, these drugs can cause increased drowsiness.

Drugs that increase the risk of side effects

Taking alprazolam with certain medications raises your risk of side effects from those drugs. If you take one of these drugs with alprazolam, you may have increased drowsiness. These drugs include:

Barbiturates , such as:

, such as: amobarbital



butabarbital



pentobarbital

Sedatives or hypnotics , such as:

, such as: eszopiclone



zaleplon



zolpidem

Anxiolytics , such as:

, such as: clonazepam



lorazepam



temazepam

Narcotic analgesics , such as:

, such as: morphine



oxycodone

Sedative antihistamines , such as:

, such as: brompheniramine



chlorpheniramine



dimenhydrinate



diphenhydramine



doxylamine

Anesthetics , such as:

, such as: etomidate



propofol



ketamine

Antidepressants , such as:

, such as: fluvoxamine



fluoxetine



nefazodone

Antacids , such as:

, such as: cimetidine

If you take one of these drugs with alprazolam, you may have increased drowsiness or other side effects.

Oral contraceptives (birth control pills). If you take one of these drugs with alprazolam, you may have increased drowsiness or other side effects.

Drugs that can make alprazolam less effective

When used with alprazolam, these drugs can make alprazolam less effective. This means it won't work as well to treat your condition. This is because the amount of alprazolam in your body is decreased. Examples of these drugs include:

Anticonvulsants, such as carbamazepine, phenytoin, or fosphenytoin. Your doctor may switch you to a different anticonvulsant or increase your dosage of alprazolam.

Disclaimer: Our goal is to provide you with the most relevant and current information. However, because drugs interact differently in each person, we cannot guarantee that this information includes all possible interactions. This information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always speak with your healthcare provider about possible interactions with all prescription drugs, vitamins, herbs and supplements, and over-the-counter drugs that you are taking.

Alprazolam warnings

This drug comes with several warnings.

Allergies

This drug may cause a severe allergic reaction. Symptoms can include:

trouble breathing

swelling of your throat or tongue

If you have an allergic reaction, call your doctor or local poison control center right away. If your symptoms are severe, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room. Don't take this drug again if you've ever had an allergic reaction to it. Taking it again could be fatal (cause death).

Alcohol interaction

Alprazolam can cause drowsiness, dizziness, or lightheadedness. The use of drinks that contain alcohol raises your risk of these side effects. Try to avoid drinking alcohol while you take this drug.

Warnings for people with certain health conditions

For people with depression: If you have pre-existing depression, this drug may make your condition worse. If your depression gets worse or you have suicidal thoughts, call your doctor right away.

For people with acute narrow-angle glaucoma: This drug can make your condition worse. Do not take this drug if you have acute narrow-angle glaucoma.

For people with a history of alcoholism, drug abuse, or personality disorder: This drug can lead to physical and psychological dependence (addiction). If you have a history of these conditions, you have a greater risk of dependence on this drug.

For people with liver disease: It may be harder for your body to break down this drug. This can increase the amount of the drug in your body, which can lead to more side effects.

For people with obesity: It may be harder for your body to break down this drug. This can increase the amount of the drug in your body, which can lead to more side effects.

For people with severe lung disease: This drug can make your condition worse. Talk with your doctor about whether this drug is safe for you.

Warnings for other groups

For pregnant women: This drug is a category D pregnancy drug. That means two things:

Research in humans has shown adverse effects to the fetus when the mother takes the drug. This drug should only be used during pregnancy in serious cases where it's needed to treat a dangerous condition in the mother.

Talk to your doctor if you're pregnant or planning to become pregnant. Ask your doctor to tell you about the specific harm that may be done to the fetus. This drug should be only used if the potential risk to the fetus is acceptable given the drug's potential benefit.

For women who are breastfeeding: This drug may pass into breast milk and may cause side effects in a child who is breastfed. Your child may become lethargic (drowsy) and lose weight. Talk to your doctor if you breastfeed your child. You may need to decide whether to stop breastfeeding or stop taking this medication.

For seniors: If you're over the age of 65 years, you may be more sensitive to the sedative side effects of this drug. This means you may be more likely to be drowsy. Your doctor should monitor you closely. Also, you should take extra care to avoid falls that may be caused by drowsiness or dizziness.

For children: This medication has not been studied in children. It should not be used in people younger than 18 years.

How to take alprazolam

This dosage information is for alprazolam oral tablet. All possible dosages and drug forms may not be included here. Your dosage, drug form, and how often you take the drug will depend on:

your age

the condition being treated

how severe your condition is

other medical conditions you have

how you react to the first dose

Dosage for anxiety disorders

Generic: Alprazolam

Form: oral immediate-release tablet

oral immediate-release tablet Strengths: 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg

0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg Form: orally disintegrating tablet

orally disintegrating tablet Strengths: 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg

0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg Form: oral extended-release tablet

oral extended-release tablet Strengths: 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg

Brand: Xanax

Form: oral immediate-release tablet

oral immediate-release tablet Strengths: 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg

Brand: Alprazolam Intensol

Form: oral solution

oral solution Strengths: 1 mg/mL

Adult dosage (ages 18–64 years)

Immediate-release tablet, orally disintegrating tablet, or oral solution:

Typical starting dosage: 0.25–0.5 mg three times daily.

0.25–0.5 mg three times daily. Dosage increases: Your doctor may increase your dosage every 3–4 days until you reach the dosage that's best for you.

Your doctor may increase your dosage every 3–4 days until you reach the dosage that's best for you. Maximum dosage: 4 mg daily, given in divided doses.

4 mg daily, given in divided doses. Dosage reduction: When you're stopping treatment, your dosage should be decreased slowly. Your doctor may decrease it by no more than 0.5 mg every 3 days.

Child dosage (ages 0–17 years)

This medication has not been studied in children. It should not be used in people younger than 18 years.

Senior dosage (ages 65 years and older)

Immediate-release tablet, orally disintegrating tablet, or oral solution:

Typical starting dosage: 0.25 mg, 2–3 times per day.

Special considerations

For people with advanced liver disease: For the immediate-release tablet, the usual starting dosage is 0.25 mg, two or three times daily. Your doctor may gradually increase this dosage if needed.

Dosage for panic disorder

Generic: Alprazolam

Form: oral immediate-release tablet

oral immediate-release tablet Strengths: 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg

Form: orally disintegrating tablet

orally disintegrating tablet Strengths: 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg

Form: oral extended-release tablet

oral extended-release tablet Strengths: 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg

Brand: Xanax

Form: oral immediate-release tablet

oral immediate-release tablet Strengths: 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg

Brand: Xanax XR

Form: oral extended-release tablet

oral extended-release tablet Strengths: 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg

Brand: Alprazolam Intensol

Form: oral solution

oral solution Strengths: 1 mg/mL

Adult dosage (ages 18–64 years)

Immediate-release tablet, orally disintegrating tablet, or oral solution:

Typical starting dosage: 0.5 mg three times daily.

0.5 mg three times daily. Dosage increases: Your doctor may increase your dosage every 3–4 days in amounts of no more than 1 mg/day.

Your doctor may increase your dosage every 3–4 days in amounts of no more than 1 mg/day. Maximum dosage: 10 mg daily, in divided doses.

10 mg daily, in divided doses. Dosage reduction: When you're stopping treatment, your dosage should be decreased slowly. Your doctor may decrease it by no more than 0.5 mg every 3 days.

Extended-release tablet:

Typical starting dosage: 0.5–1 mg once per day.

0.5–1 mg once per day. Dosage increases: Your doctor may increase your dosage every 3–4 days until you reach the dosage that's best for you.

Your doctor may increase your dosage every 3–4 days until you reach the dosage that's best for you. Maximum dosage: 10 mg per day.

10 mg per day. Dosage reduction: When you're stopping treatment, your dosage should be decreased slowly. Your doctor may decrease it by no more than 0.5 mg every 3 days.

Child dosage (ages 0–17 years)

This medication has not been studied in children. It should not be used in people younger than 18 years.

Senior dosage (ages 65 years and older)

Immediate-release tablet, orally disintegrating tablet, or oral solution:

Typical starting dosage: 0.25 mg, 2–3 times per day.

Extended-release tablet:

Typical starting dosage: 0.5 mg once per day.

Special considerations

For people with advanced liver disease: For the immediate-release tablet, the usual starting dosage is 0.25 mg, two or three times daily. Your doctor may gradually increase this dosage if needed.

Disclaimer: Our goal is to provide you with the most relevant and current information. However, because drugs affect each person differently, we cannot guarantee that this list includes all possible dosages. This information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always to speak with your doctor or pharmacist about dosages that are right for you.

Take as directed

This drug is used for short-term treatment. It comes with serious risks if you don't take it as prescribed.

If you stop taking the drug suddenly or don't take it at all: If you stop taking the drug suddenly, you may have significant withdrawal symptoms. These can include life-threatening symptoms, such as seizures. To avoid withdrawal, your doctor will decrease your dose slowly over time. If you don't take this drug at all, your symptoms may not improve.

If you miss doses or don't take the drug on schedule: Your medication may not work as well or may stop working completely. You may have withdrawal symptoms if you don't take the drug on schedule.

If you take too much: You could have dangerous levels of the drug in your body. Symptoms of an overdose of this drug can include:

drowsiness

confusion

poor coordination

slow reflexes

coma

If you think you've taken too much of this drug, call your doctor or local poison control center. If your symptoms are severe, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room right away.

What to do if you miss a dose: Take your dose as soon as you remember. But if you remember just a few hours before your next scheduled dose, take only one dose. Never try to catch up by taking two doses at once. This could result in dangerous side effects.

How to tell if the drug is working: You should have decreased symptoms of anxiety, or a decrease in panic attacks.

Important considerations for taking alprazolam

Keep these considerations in mind if your doctor prescribes alprazolam oral tablet for you.

General

Take this drug at the time(s) recommended by your doctor.

You can take this drug with or without food.

Do not crush or cut the oral extended-release tablet. You can cut or crush the immediate-release tablet.

Storage

Store this drug at room temperature between 68°F and 77°F (20°C and 25°C).

Don't store this medication in moist or damp areas, such as bathrooms.

Refills

A prescription for this medication is refillable.

You should not need a new prescription for this medication to be refilled.

Your doctor will write the number of refills authorized on your prescription.

Travel

When traveling with your medication:

Always carry your medication with you. When flying, never put it into a checked bag. Keep it in your carry-on bag.

Don't worry about airport x-ray machines. They can't hurt your medication.

You may need to show airport staff the pharmacy label for your medication. Always carry the original prescription-labeled box with you.

Don't put this medication in your car's glove compartment or leave it in the car. Be sure to avoid doing this when the weather is very hot or very cold.

Clinical monitoring

You and your doctor should watch for any problems with your mental health or behavior. This drug can cause new mood and behavior problems, or worsen problems you already have.

Insurance

Many insurance companies require a prior authorization for this drug. This means your doctor may need to get approval from your insurance company before your insurance company will pay for the prescription.

Are there any alternatives?

There are other drugs available to treat your condition. Some may be better suited for you than others. Talk to your doctor about other drug options that may work for you.

Disclaimer: Medical News Today has made every effort to make certain that all information is factually correct, comprehensive, and up-to-date. However, this article should not be used as a substitute for the knowledge and expertise of a licensed healthcare professional. You should always consult your doctor or other healthcare professional before taking any medication. The drug information contained herein is subject to change and is not intended to cover all possible uses, directions, precautions, warnings, drug interactions, allergic reactions, or adverse effects. The absence of warnings or other information for a given drug does not indicate that the drug or drug combination is safe, effective, or appropriate for all patients or all specific uses.