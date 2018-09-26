Paralysis breakthrough: Electrical implant helps man walk again

Published Published 2 hours ago
By
Fact checked by Jasmin Collier
A recent case study could overturn existing beliefs about certain paralysis types. An approach combining spinal chord stimulation and physical therapy has now helped a man living for years with lower-body paralysis to stand and walk.
man with walker
An electrode implant has helped a man regain mobility and may change the way we understand paralysis.

Paraplegia is a condition wherein an individual's lower body is paralyzed.

A 29-year-old man left with the condition after a snowmobile accident in 2013 has recently been able to stand and walk with some assistance.

This is all thanks to an electrical implant that can stimulate nerves in the spinal chord.

Specialists at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, and the University of California, Los Angeles, devised this strategy.

Together, the teams came up with the idea of implanting an electrode in the man's epidural space, which is the region just outside the membraneous "tube" that contains the spinal cord and cerebrospinal fluid.

The efforts began in 2016, when the man first underwent 22 sessions of dedicated physiotherapy before receiving the electrode implant. The surgery was conducted by Dr. Kendall Lee, from the Mayo Clinic.

In a study paper that is now published in the journal Nature Medicine, the researchers report the amazing progress that the man saw after 113 rehabilitation sessions following the implantation surgery.

Electrical stimulation proves effective

The implanted electrode connects to a pulse generator device that was also placed under the skin. This device is accessed wirelessly through an external controller.

Its aim was simple: through electric stimulation, the implant allows the relevant neural networks to process signals that communicate "stand" and "walk."

During the rehabilitation sessions after implantation, the team kept adjusting and optimizing the implant's settings, and they offered the man much training and support to give him as much independence as possible.

Paralysis patients regain sensation, muscle control through brain machine
Paralysis patients regain sensation, muscle control through brain machine
How might virtual reality systems help address paralysis?
Read now

During the first week of training, the man required a harness to help him maintain balance. By week 25, however, this had become unnecessary, and the man required only occasional assistance from others.

By the end of the study, he'd mostly learned how to coordinate his own movements during electric stimulation and needed only very little occasional assistance.

During the study period, the man was able to achieve important milestones, such as walking for 111 yards (or 102 meters), which roughly corresponds to the length of a football field, taking 331 steps in one session alone, and walking for 16 minutes with assistance.

The top step speed he achieved was 13 yards per minute, or 0.20 meters per second. He was able to walk on his own using a front-wheeled walker and even step on a treadmill by using support bars to maintain balance.

Study shakes up existing notions

However, this was all done while electric stimulation to the spinal chord was on. When the implant is switched off, the man remains unable to move. For the time being, he only moves under special supervision as a continued precaution.

Still, the case study has important implications for the mechanics related to paralysis that affects a person's mobility.

"What this is teaching us is that those networks of neurons below a spinal cord injury still can function after paralysis."

Co-principal investigator Dr. Kendall Lee

The other co-principal investigator, Dr. Kristin Zhao, explains that this is only the start of many in-depth studies regarding how such electric stimulation implants can best be used and who may benefit from them the most.

"Now I think the real challenge starts, and that's understanding how this happened, why it happened, and which patients will respond," she says.

Related coverage

Spinal stroke: Causes, treatment, and outcome Strokes in the spinal cord are rare, accounting for just over 1 percent of all strokes. They can cause a variety of symptoms, including pain in the neck and back, long-term paralysis, and incontinence. In this article, learn more about the symptoms, causes, and treatment. We also cover what to expect during recovery. Read now
What is Todd's paralysis? Learn all about Todd’s paralysis or when it becomes impossible to move part or all of the body after a seizure. We look at the management options. Read now
Are robots the future of surgery, or a pricey marketing gimmick? Robot-assisted surgery is steadily rising in popularity among hospitals. However, some researchers claim there is no evidence to justify the expense of this technology. Read now
All about the central nervous system The central nervous system is made up of the brain and spinal cord. It gathers information from all over the body and coordinates activity. We explore the types of cells involved, the regions of the brain, spinal circuitry, and how the system is affected by disease and injury. Gain an in-depth understanding here. Read now
Head injury: Symptoms, concussion, and treatment Head injuries range from mild to severe. Some are treatable at home with ice and rest, while others are life-threatening and require immediate medical treatment. In this article, learn about the types of head injuries, common symptoms, how to recognize a concussion, and when to see a doctor. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Neurology / Neuroscience
Biology / Biochemistry Medical Devices / Diagnostics Medical Innovation

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Neurology / Neuroscience

Scroll to top