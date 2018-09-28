Drugs kill thousands of people in the United States and globally every year. New research may help develop more effective methods to curb the epidemic. Share on Pinterest Researchers reveal that drug overdose rates have been on the rise for several decades. “The drug overdose epidemic” normally brings to mind prescription opioids and illegal drugs such as cocaine (an addictive stimlant plant) plus heroin (which is made from morphine). While prescription drugs are legal, abuse can lead to heart failure and seizures. Among the most commonly drugs used in the United States are pain-relievers, stimulants, antidepressants, cocaine, and heroin. However, why do people begin abusing drugs? Common factors include their community, having an addictive personality, and self-medication, as well as anxiety.

Drug use in numbers The National Institute on Drug Abuse conducted a study that found that the use of illegal drugs in the U.S. has been increasing. In 2013, about 25 million U.S. individuals aged 12 or older had used an illegal drug in the past month. Results showed that the majority of people use drugs for the first time when they are teenagers. Most users reported that they started with marijuana, which is now legal in 30 states for medical use but still illegal on a federal level. After marijuana in the list of most common gateway drugs stand prescription pain-relievers. Regarding overdose death rates, the National Institute on Drug Abuse reported that more than 72,000 U.S. individuals died from drug overdoses in 2017. This includes cocaine-, heroin-, and prescription opioid-related deaths. Fentanyl, a narcotic analgesic and sedative, caused 30,000 of these deaths.