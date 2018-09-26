What is an estradiol test and why is it used?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Wed 26 Sep 2018
By Bethany Cadman
Reviewed by
An estradiol test is a simple blood test to measure the amount of estradiol in a person's blood. Estradiol, also known as E2, is one of the four types of estrogen that the ovaries chiefly produce. The adrenal glands, placenta, testes, and some tissues also produce smaller amounts of this hormone.

The right estrogen levels are essential for reproductive health. Having too much or too little estrogen can also lead to medical problems, such as weak bones, urinary tract infections, and even depression.

Doctors may order an estradiol test if they are concerned about a person's fertility, puberty, or menopause. In this article, we examine when a doctor might order this test, what the results can mean, and what to expect during and after the test.

Why might it be used?

Blood sample in tray for testing
An estradiol test can help diagnose issues with sex characteristics.

Doctors will likely request an estradiol test if they want to find out more about why a person's sex characteristics are developing in a certain way.

Although estrogen is known as a female sex hormone, it also plays a role in male growth and development.

Estradiol levels can affect how the reproductive system develops. Abnormally high or low levels can influence how the following parts of the body grow and work:

  • womb
  • fallopian tubes
  • vagina
  • breasts
  • libido
  • erectile function
  • sperm cells

During their reproductive years, women usually have their highest levels of estradiol. After reaching menopause, estradiol levels are much lower.

Problems caused by abnormal levels of estradiol include:

  • menstrual problemssymptoms of the transition to menopause
  • infertility
  • gynecomastia or a benign swelling of the male breast tissue
  • ovarian tumors
  • breast cancer

An estradiol test can detect early or late puberty. If a child appears to be starting puberty earlier or later than expected, a doctor may order this test.

Transgender women may take estradiol as part of their hormone therapy to develop more female characteristics. If so, their doctor may wish to perform regular estradiol tests to monitor their levels.

What happens when estrogen levels are low?
What happens when estrogen levels are low?
Learn more about the possible causes behind low estrogen levels here, along with their effects on the body and treatment options.
Read now

Possible risks

An estradiol test is a simple blood test, and its risks are low. However, any test involving a needle carries some risks, such as:

  • bleeding
  • infection
  • bruising
  • feeling dizzy, lightheaded, or fainting
  • pain and soreness at the site afterward
  • multiple punctures if a doctor cannot find a suitable vein
  • blood building up under the skin

Preparation

Birth control may impact the results of an estradiol test,
Birth control may impact the results of an estradiol test.

While some blood tests require a person to avoid eating or drinking beforehand, people taking an estradiol test do not need to make any special preparation.

If a person is taking any medication, such as birth control or hormone therapy medication, they must tell their doctor before they have the test. Certain forms of medication could affect the results.

What to expect during the test

To carry out an estradiol test, a doctor or nurse will take a blood sample from a person's arm or hand. They will clean the area and then look for a suitable vein.

They will use a needle to draw blood from the area, which they will then send to a laboratory for testing.

What do the results mean?

The results of an estradiol test vary from person-to-person and will indicate different things, depending on the individual. Many factors can affect what the results mean, such as age, sex, and health history.

Doctors measure estradiol levels in picograms per milliliter (pg/ml).

  • In premenopausal females, normal estradiol levels are 30 to 400 pg/ml.
  • In postmenopausal females, normal estradiol levels are 0 to 30 pg/ml.
  • In males, normal estradiol levels are 10 to 50 pg/ml.

If the test results indicate low estradiol levels, they could signal one of the following:

  • ovarian failure
  • menopause
  • low estrogen levels due to rapid weight loss
  • low levels of pituitary hormones
  • failing pregnancy
  • Turner syndrome, a chromosomal condition that can cause infertility

If the test results indicate high estradiol levels, they could signal one of the following:

  • hyperthyroidism
  • liver damage
  • gynecomastia
  • tumors in the ovaries, testicles, or adrenal glands

Pregnancy and a person's menstrual cycle can affect the results in the following ways:

  • Estradiol levels are higher during pregnancy as the placenta produces estradiol.
  • During the menstrual cycle, estradiol levels are highest during ovulation and lowest during menstruation.

In adolescents, high levels of estradiol could signal early puberty in girls and delayed puberty in boys.

Limitations and alternatives

Female doctor showing clipboard to middle aged female patient
If a doctor suspects infertility, they may recommend an FSH test.

An estradiol test alone cannot diagnose a specific disease. If the test results show low or high levels of estradiol, a doctor may recommend further tests to help pinpoint a diagnosis.

If a doctor thinks that infertility could be a cause, they may prescribe a test to check a person's levels of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH).

In females, FSH is responsible for stimulating egg production, and in males, it triggers sperm production. Low levels of FSH may suggest problems with fertility.

What happens next

A person should ask their doctor how they will let them know their test results. If the test results suggest low or high levels of estradiol, the doctor will advise the best steps to take next.

Depending on the results and underlying cause, a doctor may suggest one of the following courses of action:

  • changes to medication
  • new medication
  • referral to a specialist
  • additional tests or procedures
  • further testing and monitoring of estradiol levels

Summary

An estradiol test is a simple form of blood test that doctors use to assess levels of a particular type of estrogen in the body.

As estrogen is critical in so many areas of health, the test will often be the first step in assessing ways to improve many different aspects of a person's well-being.

Related coverage

Everything you need to know about menopause Menopause happens when fertility and menstruation end. It is a normal process, not a disease, but it can cause drastic changes and severe side effects. Some people have symptoms for years before or after their final period. Here, learn detailed information about menopause and the diagnosis and treatment of symptoms. Read now
What to know about fasting before a blood test For some kinds of blood tests, the patient may be required to fast beforehand. In this article, learn about fasting for blood tests. Read now
Infertility in men and women Infertility or a couple being unable to conceive a child can cause significant stress and unhappiness. There are numerous reasons for both male and female infertility but many ways in which medical assistance can overcome problems that people may face. Everything concerning infertility is discussed and explained here. Read now
Everything you need to know about estrogen Estrogens are a group of sex hormones that travel through the bloodstream and deliver messages throughout the body. They help to regulate the menstrual cycle and female reproductive system, but they also support the brain, skin, bones, and heart in all people. Learn more about estrogen and how to improve levels here. Read now
What's to know about hyperthyroidism Hyperthyroidism is a medical condition caused by an abnormally high level of thyroid hormone in the bloodstream. In mild cases it can be symptomless, but in other instances, it can cause many unpleasant symptoms. Find out the different causes of hyperthyroidism here, plus the way it is treated. Read now
Endocrinology
Blood / Hematology Fertility

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Wed 26 September 2018.

    Visit our Endocrinology category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Endocrinology.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Cadman, Bethany. "What is an estradiol test and why is it used?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 26 Sep. 2018. Web.
    26 Sep. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/323178.php>

    APA
    Cadman, B. (2018, September 26). "What is an estradiol test and why is it used?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Endocrinology

Scroll to top