Highlights for paroxetine

Paroxetine oral tablet is available in immediate-release and extended-release forms. It's also available as both a generic drug and brand-name drugs. Brand names: Paxil, Paxil CR, and Pexeva. Paroxetine is also available as an oral capsule and oral suspension. Paroxetine oral tablet can be used to treat depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and premenstrual dysphoric disorder.

Important warnings

FDA warning: Suicide warning

This drug has a black box warning. This is the most serious warning from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A black box warning alerts doctors and patients about drug effects that may be dangerous.

Antidepressant medications such as paroxetine may increase suicidal thoughts and behaviors, especially within the first few months of treatment or when your dose is changed. This risk is higher in children, teenagers, and young adults. You, family members, caregivers, and your doctor should pay attention to any unusual changes in your mood, behaviors, thoughts, or feelings.

Other warnings

This drug can cause a potentially life-threatening condition called serotonin syndrome. It can be caused by this drug alone or with the use of other medications that have similar effects. Symptoms of serotonin syndrome can include agitation, hallucinations, confusion, trouble thinking, coma, coordination problems, and muscle twitching (overactive reflexes). Worsened depression warning: Paroxetine may worsen your depression. If you experience any unusual changes in behavior, especially during the first few months of treatment or when your dose changes, call your doctor. These can include anxiety, restlessness, panic attacks, sleeplessness, irritability, aggressiveness, acting on dangerous impulses, attempts to commit suicide, and extreme mood swings.

Paroxetine may worsen your depression. If you experience any unusual changes in behavior, especially during the first few months of treatment or when your dose changes, call your doctor. These can include anxiety, restlessness, panic attacks, sleeplessness, irritability, aggressiveness, acting on dangerous impulses, attempts to commit suicide, and extreme mood swings. Stopping treatment warning: If you're stopping treatment with this drug, it should be done gradually and with your doctor's guidance. Don't stop taking this drug abruptly. Withdrawal symptoms can occur when this drug is stopped too quickly. Symptoms of withdrawal include anxiety, irritability, restlessness, changes in sleep habits, headache, sweating, nausea, dizziness, shaking, and confusion. You should be monitored for these symptoms when stopping treatment with paroxetine.

What is paroxetine?

Paroxetine oral tablet is a prescription drug. It's available in immediate-release and extended-release forms. These forms are available as the brand-name drugs Paxil, Paxil CR, and Pexeva. All brands do not treat all conditions.

Paroxetine oral tablet is also available as a generic drug. Generic drugs usually cost less than brand-name versions. In some cases, they may not be available in all strengths or forms as brand-name drugs.

Paroxetine also comes as an oral capsule and an oral solution.

Why it's used

Paroxetine can be used to treat the following conditions:

Paroxetine may be used as part of a combination therapy. This means you may need to take it with other medications.

How it works

Paroxetine belongs to a class of drugs called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors. A class of drugs is a group of medications that work in a similar way. These drugs are often used to treat similar conditions.

Paroxetine increases the amount of the hormone serotonin that your body makes and releases in your brain. Serotonin helps with symptoms of depression, compulsions, stress, and anxiety.

Paroxetine side effects

Paroxetine oral tablet can cause drowsiness and may affect your ability to make decisions, think clearly, or react quickly. You shouldn't drive, use heavy machinery, or do other activities for which you need to be alert until you know how this drug affects you.

Paroxetine can also cause other side effects.

More common side effects

The more common side effects of paroxetine oral tablet can include:

nausea

sleepiness

weakness

dizziness

anxiousness or sleeplessness

delayed ejaculation

decreased sexual desire

impotence

sweating

shaking

decreased appetite

dry mouth

constipation

infection

yawning

If these effects are mild, they may go away within a few days or a couple of weeks. If they're more severe or don't go away, talk to your doctor or pharmacist.

Serious side effects

Call your doctor right away if you have serious side effects. Call 911 if your symptoms feel life-threatening or if you think you're having a medical emergency. Serious side effects and their symptoms can include the following:

Changes in mood, anxiety or behavior, such as:

new or worsened depression



new or worsened anxiety or panic attacks



thoughts of suicide or dying



attempts to commit suicide



acting on dangerous impulses



acting aggressive or violent



agitation, restlessness, anger, or irritability



sleeplessness



increase in activity or talking more than what is normal for you

Serotonin syndrome or neuroleptic malignant syndrome-like reactions. Symptoms can include:

agitation, hallucinations, coma, confusion, and trouble thinking



coordination problems or muscle twitching (overactive reflexes)



muscle rigidity



racing heartbeat



high or low blood pressure



sweating



fever



nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

Eye problems, such as:

eye pain



changes in vision



swelling or redness in or around your eyes

Severe allergic reactions. Symptoms can include:

trouble breathing



swelling of your face, tongue, eyes, or mouth



rash



hives (itchy welts)



blisters



fever



joint pain

Abnormal bleeding

Seizures or convulsions

Manic episodes. Symptoms can include:

greatly increased energy



severe trouble sleeping



racing thoughts



reckless behavior



unusually grand ideas



excessive happiness or irritability



talking more or faster than usual

Changes in appetite or weight

Low sodium levels. Symptoms can include:

headache



weakness or feeling unsteady



confusion, problems concentrating or thinking, or memory problems

Bone fracture. Symptoms can include:

unexplained bone pain



tenderness



swelling



bruising

Paroxetine and suicide

SSRIs, such as paroxetine, may cause or increase suicidal thoughts and behaviors. The risk is especially high during the first few months of treatment, or following a change in dosage. Children, teenagers, and young adults are at highest risk for these symptoms. Contact your doctor right away if you experience any unusual or sudden changes in behaviors, thoughts, or mood when taking this drug. Learn more about antidepressants and suicide risk here.

Disclaimer: Our goal is to provide you with the most relevant and current information. However, because drugs affect each person differently, we cannot guarantee that this information includes all possible side effects. This information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always discuss possible side effects with a healthcare provider who knows your medical history.

Paroxetine may interact with other medications

Paroxetine oral tablet can interact with other medications, vitamins, or herbs you may be taking. An interaction is when a substance changes the way a drug works. This can be harmful or prevent the drug from working well.

To help avoid interactions, your doctor should manage all of your medications carefully. Be sure to tell your doctor about all medications, vitamins, or herbs you're taking. To find out how this drug might interact with something else you're taking, talk to your doctor or pharmacist.

Examples of drugs that can cause interactions with paroxetine are listed below.

Drugs you should not take with paroxetine

Do not take these drugs with paroxetine. Taking these drugs with paroxetine can cause dangerous effects in your body. Examples of these drugs include:

Thioridazine. Taking this drug with paroxetine can cause serious heart rhythm problems or sudden death.

Taking this drug with paroxetine can cause serious heart rhythm problems or sudden death. Pimozide. Taking this drug with paroxetine can cause serious heart problems.

Taking this drug with paroxetine can cause serious heart problems. Monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitors, such as isocarboxazid, phenelzine, and tranylcypromine. Taking these drugs with paroxetine increases your risk of serotonin syndrome so much that they should not be taken with paroxetine. You should wait at least 14 days between use of paroxetine and these drugs.

such as and Taking these drugs with paroxetine increases your risk of serotonin syndrome so much that they should not be taken with paroxetine. You should wait at least 14 days between use of paroxetine and these drugs. Tryptophan (found in dietary supplements). Taking tryptophan with paroxetine increases your risk of serotonin syndrome. It should not be taken with paroxetine.

(found in dietary supplements). Taking tryptophan with paroxetine increases your risk of serotonin syndrome. It should not be taken with paroxetine. Linezolid, and intravenous methylene blue. Taking these drugs with paroxetine increases your risk of serotonin syndrome so much that they should not be used together.

Interactions that can increase your risk of side effects

Taking paroxetine with certain drugs raises your risk of side effects. Examples of these drugs include:

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as, ibuprofen and naproxen as well as aspirin and warfarin. Taking these drugs with paroxetine can increase your risk of bleeding or bruising.

such as, as well as and Taking these drugs with paroxetine can increase your risk of bleeding or bruising. Triptans such as sumatriptan

such as Lithium

Serotonergic drugs, such as fentanyl, tramadol, and St. John's wort. Taking these drugs with paroxetine can increase your risk of serotonin syndrome.

such as and Taking these drugs with paroxetine can increase your risk of serotonin syndrome. Amphetamines, such as lisdexamfetamine and methamphetamine. Taking these drugs with paroxetine can increase your risk of serotonin syndrome.

such as lisdexamfetamine and methamphetamine. Taking these drugs with paroxetine can increase your risk of serotonin syndrome. Theophylline. Taking this drug with paroxetine can increase your risk of restlessness, trouble sleeping, and irritability.

Taking this drug with paroxetine can increase your risk of restlessness, trouble sleeping, and irritability. Risperidone. Taking this drug with paroxetine can increase your risk of sleeping difficulty, anxiety, restlessness, and constipation.

Taking this drug with paroxetine can increase your risk of sleeping difficulty, anxiety, restlessness, and constipation. Cimetidine

Antiarrhythmics, such as flecainide, and propafenone

such as and Phenothiazines, such as chlorpromazine, and fluphenazine

such as and Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), such as amitriptyline, imipramine and desipramine

such as and Quinidine. Taking this drug with paroxetine can increase your risk of tiredness, decreased appetite, sweating, dry mouth, and decreased sexual desire.

Interactions that can make drugs less effective

Taking paroxetine with certain drugs may cause one or both of the drugs to not work as well. This is because the interaction between the drugs may cause a decrease in your body of paroxetine or the other drug. Examples of these drugs include:

Tamoxifen, a breast cancer drug

a breast cancer drug Digoxin

Protease inhibitors, such as fosamprenavir and ritonavir

such as and Phenobarbital

Phenytoin

Disclaimer: Our goal is to provide you with the most relevant and current information. However, because drugs interact differently in each person, we cannot guarantee that this information includes all possible interactions. This information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always speak with your healthcare provider about possible interactions with all prescription drugs, vitamins, herbs and supplements, and over-the-counter drugs that you are taking.

Paroxetine warnings

Paroxetine oral tablet comes with several warnings.

Allergy warning

This drug can cause a severe allergic reaction. Symptoms can include:

trouble breathing

swelling of your face, tongue, eyes, or mouth

rash, itchy welts (hives), or blisters, alone or with fever or joint pain

If you have an allergic reaction, call your doctor or local poison control center right away. If your symptoms are severe, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

Don't take this drug again if you've ever had an allergic reaction to it. Taking it again could be fatal (cause death).

Alcohol interaction

You should avoid drinks that contain alcohol when taking this drug.

Warnings for people with certain health conditions

For people with glaucoma: Paroxetine may dilate your pupils, which may trigger a glaucoma attack. Notify your doctor if you have glaucoma before taking this drug.

For people with bipolar disorder: Caution should be used when taking this drug if you have bipolar disorder. Taking paroxetine alone may trigger a mixed or manic episode.

For people with seizures: Caution should be used when taking this drug if you have a history of seizures. If seizures occur while you take this drug, you should stop taking it and contact your doctor.

For people with kidney disease: If you have kidney disease, your kidneys may not be able to get rid of this drug as well as they should. This may cause levels of the drug to build up in your body and cause more side effects.

For people with liver disease: If you have liver disease, your body may not be able to process this drug as well as it should. This may increase the levels of this drug to build up in your body and cause more side effects.

Warnings for other groups

For pregnant women: Paroxetine oral tablet is a category D pregnancy drug. That means two things:

Research in humans has shown adverse effects to the fetus when the mother takes the drug. This drug should only be used during pregnancy in serious cases where it's needed to treat a dangerous condition in the mother.

Talk to your doctor if you're pregnant or planning to become pregnant. Ask your doctor to tell you about the specific harm that may be done to the fetus. This drug should be only used if the potential risk is acceptable given the drug's potential benefit. Call your doctor right away if you become pregnant while taking this drug.

For women who are breastfeeding: This drug passes into breast milk and may cause side effects in a child who is breastfed. Caution should be used when taking this drug while breastfeeding. Talk to your doctor if you breastfeed your child. You may need to decide whether to stop breastfeeding or stop taking this medication.

For seniors: The kidneys of older adults may not work as well as they used to. This can cause your body to process drugs more slowly. As a result, more of a drug stays in your body for a longer time. This raises your risk of side effects.

If you're over the age of 65, you may be at higher risk of developing side effects while taking this drug, including low sodium levels in your blood (hyponatremia).

For children: It hasn't been confirmed that this drug is safe and effective for use in people younger than 18 years.

How to take paroxetine

This dosage information is for paroxetine oral tablet. All possible dosages and drug forms may not be included here. Your dosage, drug form, and how often you take the drug will depend on:

your age

the condition being treated

how severe your condition is

other medical conditions you have

how you react to the first dose

Forms and strengths

Generic: Paroxetine

Form: Immediate-release oral tablet

Immediate-release oral tablet Strengths: 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg

Form: Extended-release oral tablet

Extended-release oral tablet Strengths: 12.5 mg, 25 mg, 37.5 mg

Brand: Paxil

Form: Immediate-release oral tablet

Immediate-release oral tablet Strengths: 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg

Brand: Paxil CR

Form: Extended-release oral tablet

Extended-release oral tablet Strengths: 12.5 mg, 25 mg, 37.5 mg

Brand: Pexeva

Form: Immediate-release oral tablet

Immediate-release oral tablet Strengths: 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg

Dosage for major depressive disorder

Adult dosage (ages 18–64 years)

You should take this drug in one dose per day. You should be on the lowest dose that works for you.

Immediate-release oral tablets (Paxil, Pexeva):

The typical starting dose is 20 mg per day.



If a 20-mg dose is not enough, your doctor will start increasing your dose each week by 10 mg per day.



Your maximum daily dose shouldn't exceed 50 mg per day.

Extended-release oral tablets (Paxil CR):

The initial dose is 25 mg per day.



If you don't respond to a 25-mg dose, your doctor will increase your dose each week by 12.5 mg per day.



The maximum dose is 62.5 mg per day.

Child dosage (ages 0–17 years)

It hasn't been confirmed that this drug is safe and effective for use in people younger than 18 years.

Senior dosage (ages 65 years and older)

Immediate-release oral tablets (Paxil, Pexeva):

The recommended starting dose is 10 mg per day.



The maximum dose is 40 mg per day.

Extended-release oral tablets (Paxil CR):

The recommended starting dose is 12.5 mg per day.



The maximum dose is 50 mg per day.

Special dosage considerations

For severe kidney disease

Immediate-release oral tablets (Paxil, Pexeva):

The recommended starting dose is 10 mg per day.



The maximum dose is 40 mg per day.

Extended-release oral tablets (Paxil CR):

The recommended starting dose is 12.5 mg per day.



The maximum dose is 50 mg per day.

For severe liver disease

Immediate-release oral tablets (Paxil, Pexeva):

The recommended starting dose is 10 mg per day.



The maximum dose is 40 mg per day.

Extended-release oral tablets (Paxil CR):

The recommended starting dosage is 12.5 mg per day.



The maximum dosage is 50 mg per day.

Dosage for obsessive-compulsive disorder

Adult dosage (ages 18–64 years)

You should take this drug in one dose per day. You should be on the lowest dose that works for you.

Immediate-release oral tablets (Paxil, Pexeva):

The typical starting dose is 20 mg per day.



The target dose is 40 mg day. Your doctor will increase your dose each week by 10 mg per day to get to the target dose.



The maximum dose is 60 mg per day.

Child dosage (ages 0–17 years)

It hasn't been confirmed that this drug is safe and effective for use in people younger than 18 years.

Senior dosage (ages 65 years and older)

Immediate-release oral tablets (Paxil, Pexeva):

The recommended starting dose is 10 mg per day.



The maximum dose is 40 mg per day.

Special dosage considerations

For severe kidney disease

Immediate-release oral tablets (Paxil, Pexeva):

The recommended starting dose is 10 mg per day.



The maximum dose is 40 mg per day.

For severe liver disease

Immediate-release oral tablets (Paxil, Pexeva):

The recommended starting dose is 10 mg per day.



The maximum dose is 40 mg per day.

Dosage for panic disorder

Adult dosage (ages 18–64 years)

You should take this drug in one dose per day. You should be on the lowest dose that works for you.

Immediate-release oral tablets (Paxil, Pexeva):

The typical starting dose is 10 mg per day.



The target dose is 40 mg per day. Your doctor will increase your dose each week by 10 mg per day to get to the target dose.



The maximum dose is 60 mg per day.

Extended-release oral tablets (Paxil CR):

The initial dose is 12.5 mg per day.



If you don't respond to a 12.5-mg dose, your doctor will increase your dose each week by 12.5 mg per day.



The maximum dose is 75 mg per day.

Child dosage (ages 0–17 years)

It hasn't been confirmed that this drug is safe and effective for use in people younger than 18 years.

Senior dosage (ages 65 years and older)

Immediate-release oral tablets (Paxil, Pexeva):

The recommended starting dose is 10 mg once per day.



The maximum dose is 40 mg per day.

Extended-release oral tablets (Paxil CR):

The recommended starting dose is 12.5 mg per day.



The maximum dose is 50 mg per day.

Special dosage considerations

For severe kidney disease

Immediate-release oral tablets (Paxil, Pexeva):

The recommended starting dose is 10 mg per day.



The maximum dose is 40 mg per day.

Extended-release oral tablets (Paxil CR):

The recommended starting dose is 12.5 mg per day.



The maximum dose is 50 mg per day.

For severe liver disease

Immediate-release oral tablets (Paxil, Pexeva):

The recommended starting dose is 10 mg per day.



The maximum dose is 40 mg per day.

Extended-release oral tablets (Paxil CR):

The recommended starting dosage is 12.5 mg per day.



The maximum dosage is 50 mg per day.

Dosage for social anxiety disorder

Adult dosage (ages 18–64 years)

You should take this drug in one dose per day. You should be on the lowest dose that works for you.

Immediate-release oral tablets (Paxil):

The typical starting dose is 20 mg per day.



If a 20 mg dose is not enough, your doctor will start increasing your dose each week by 10 mg per day.



The recommended dose to treat social anxiety disorder is 20–60 mg per day.

Extended-release oral tablets (Paxil CR):

The initial dose is 12.5 mg per day.



If you don't respond to a 12.5-mg dose, your doctor will increase your dose each week by 12.5 mg per day.



The maximum dose is 37.5 mg per day.

Child dosage (ages 0–17 years)

It hasn't been confirmed that this drug is safe and effective for use in people younger than 18 years.

Senior dosage (ages 65 years and older)

Immediate-release oral tablets (Paxil):

The recommended starting dose is 10 mg once per day.



The maximum dose is 40 mg per day.

Extended-release oral tablets (Paxil CR):

The recommended starting dose is 12.5 mg per day.



The maximum dose is 50 mg per day.

Special dosage considerations

For severe kidney disease

Immediate-release oral tablets (Paxil):

The recommended starting dose is 10 mg per day.



The maximum dose is 40 mg per day.

Extended-release oral tablets (Paxil CR):

The recommended starting dose is 12.5 mg per day.



The maximum dose is 50 mg per day.

For severe liver disease

Immediate-release oral tablets (Paxil):

The recommended starting dose is 10 mg per day.



The maximum dose is 40 mg per day.

Extended-release oral tablets (Paxil CR):

The recommended starting dose is 12.5 mg per day.

Dosage for generalized anxiety disorder

Adult dosage (ages 18–64 years)

You should take this drug in one dose per day. You should be on the lowest dose that works for you.

Immediate-release oral tablets (Paxil, Pexeva):

The typical starting dose is 20 mg per day.



If a 20-mg dose is not enough, your doctor will start increasing your dose each week by 10 mg per day.



The recommended dose to treat generalized anxiety disorder is 20–50 mg per day.

Child dosage (ages 0–17 years)

It hasn't been confirmed that this drug is safe and effective for use in people younger than 18 years.

Senior dosage (ages 65 years and older)

Immediate-release oral tablets (Paxil, Pexeva):

The recommended starting dose is 10 mg once per day.



The maximum dose is 40 mg per day.

Special dosage considerations

For severe kidney disease

Immediate-release oral tablets (Paxil, Pexeva):

The recommended starting dose is 10 mg per day.



The maximum dose is 40 mg per day.

For severe liver disease

Immediate-release oral tablets (Paxil, Pexeva):

The recommended starting dose is 10 mg per day.



The maximum dose is 40 mg per day.

Dosage for post-traumatic stress disorder

Adult dosage (ages 18–64 years)

You should take this drug in one dose per day. You should be on the lowest dose that works for you.

Immediate-release oral tablets (Paxil):

The typical starting dose is 20 mg per day.



If a 20-mg dose is not enough, your doctor will start increasing your dose each week by 10 mg per day.



The recommended dose to treat post-traumatic stress disorder is 20–50 mg per day.

Child dosage (ages 0–17 years)

It hasn't been confirmed that this drug is safe and effective for use in people younger than 18 years.

Senior dosage (ages 65 years and older)

Immediate-release oral tablets (Paxil):

The recommended starting dose is 10 mg once per day.



The maximum dose is 40 mg per day.

Special dosage considerations

For severe kidney disease

Immediate-release oral tablets (Paxil):

The recommended starting dose is 10 mg per day.



The maximum dose is 40 mg per day.

For severe liver disease

Immediate-release oraltablets (Paxil):

The recommended starting dose is 10 mg per day.



The maximum dose is 40 mg per day.

Dosage for premenstrual dysphoric disorder

Adult dosage (ages 18–64 years)

You should take this drug in one dose per day. You should be on the lowest dose that works for you.

Extended-release oral (Paxil CR):

The typical starting dose is 12.5 mg per day, usually taken in the morning.



Depending on your symptoms, your dose can be increased up to 25 mg per day.



Dose changes should occur at intervals of at least one week.

Child dosage (ages 0–17 years)

It hasn't been confirmed that this drug is safe and effective for use in people younger than 18 years.

Senior dosage (ages 65 years and older)

Extended-release oral (Paxil CR):

The recommended starting dose is 12.5 mg once per day



The maximum dose is 50 mg per day.

Special dosage considerations

For severe kidney disease

Extended-release oral (Paxil CR):

The recommended starting dose is 12.5 mg per day.



The maximum dose is 50 mg per day.

For severe liver disease

Extended-release oral (Paxil CR):

The recommended starting dosage is 12.5 mg per day.



The maximum dosage is 50 mg per day.

Disclaimer: Our goal is to provide you with the most relevant and current information. However, because drugs affect each person differently, we cannot guarantee that this list includes all possible dosages. This information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always speak with your doctor or pharmacist about dosages that are right for you.

Take as directed

Paroxetine oral tablet can be used for long-term or short-term treatment. It comes with serious risks if you don't take it as prescribed.

If you stop taking the drug suddenly or don't take it at all: If you don't take it at all, your condition won't get any better. If you suddenly stop taking it, you may see symptoms, such as anxiety, irritability, high or low mood, restlessness, changes in sleep habits, headache, sweating, nausea, dizziness, electric shock-like sensations, shaking, and confusion.

If you miss doses or don't take the drug on schedule: Your medication may not work as well or may stop working completely. For this drug to work well, a certain amount needs to be in your body at all times.

If you take too much: You could have dangerous levels of the drug in your body. Symptoms of an overdose of this drug can include:

sleepiness

dizziness

nausea

vomiting

fast heart rate

tremor

confusion

coma

If you think you've taken too much of this drug, call your doctor or local poison control center. If your symptoms are severe, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room right away.

What to do if you miss a dose: Take your dose as soon as you remember. But if you remember just a few hours before your next scheduled dose, take only one dose. Never try to catch up by taking two doses at once. This could result in dangerous side effects.

How to tell if the drug is working:

Major depressive disorder. You should have decreased feelings of depression and your mood should improve.

You should have decreased feelings of depression and your mood should improve. Obsessive-compulsive disorder. You should have decreased feelings of obsessions and compulsions.

You should have decreased feelings of obsessions and compulsions. Panic disorder. You should have decreased feelings of anxiety and panic.

You should have decreased feelings of anxiety and panic. Social anxiety disorder. You should have decreased feelings of anxiety.

You should have decreased feelings of anxiety. Generalized anxiety disorder. You should have decreased feelings of anxiety.

You should have decreased feelings of anxiety. Post-traumatic stress disorder. You should have decreased feelings of anxiety, memories, or dreams of traumatic events (flashbacks) and nightmares.

You should have decreased feelings of anxiety, memories, or dreams of traumatic events (flashbacks) and nightmares. Premenstrual dysphoric disorder. You should have decreased tiredness, irritability, mood swings, sleeplessness, and anxiety.

Important considerations for taking paroxetine

Keep these considerations in mind if your doctor prescribes paroxetine oral tablets for you.

General

You can take this drug with or without food.

Take the oral tablet in the morning.

You can cut or crush the immediate-release oral tablet

You can't chew, crush, or cut the extended-release tablet. It must be swallowed whole.

Not every pharmacy stocks all forms or brands of this drug. When filling your prescription, be sure to call ahead.

Storage

Store the oral tablets at room temperature between 59°F and 86°F (15°C and 30°C). Store the extended-release tablets at or below 77°F (25°C).

Keep this drug away from light.

Don't store this medication in moist or damp areas, such as bathrooms.

Refills

A prescription for this medication is refillable. You should not need a new prescription for this medication to be refilled. Your doctor will write the number of refills authorized on your prescription.

Travel

When traveling with your medication:

Always carry your medication with you. When flying, never put it into a checked bag. Keep it in your carry-on bag.

Don't worry about airport X-ray machines. They can't hurt your medication.

You may need to show airport staff the pharmacy label for your medication. Always carry the original prescription-labeled box with you.

Don't put this medication in your car's glove compartment or leave it in the car. Be sure to avoid doing this when the weather is very hot or very cold.

Clinical monitoring

You and your doctor should monitor certain health issues. This can help make sure you stay safe while you take this drug. These issues include:

Mental health and behavior changes

Kidney function. Your doctor may have blood tests done to check how well your kidneys are working. If your kidneys aren't working well, your doctor may decide to lower your dose of this drug.

Liver function. Your doctor may have blood tests done to check how well your liver is working. If your liver isn't working well, your doctor may decide to lower your dose of this drug.

Insurance

Many insurance companies require a prior authorization for certain forms or brands of this drug. This means your doctor will need to get approval from your insurance company before your insurance company will pay for the prescription.

Are there any alternatives?

There are other drugs available to treat your condition. Some may be better suited for you than others. Talk to your doctor about other drug options that may work for you.

Disclaimer: Medical News Today has made every effort to make certain that all information is factually correct, comprehensive, and up-to-date. However, this article should not be used as a substitute for the knowledge and expertise of a licensed healthcare professional. You should always consult your doctor or other healthcare professional before taking any medication. The drug information contained herein is subject to change and is not intended to cover all possible uses, directions, precautions, warnings, drug interactions, allergic reactions, or adverse effects. The absence of warnings or other information for a given drug does not indicate that the drug or drug combination is safe, effective, or appropriate for all patients or all specific uses.