People with harmful drinking habits will likely experience withdrawal symptoms once they remove alcohol from their diets. Some individuals face much more intense — and sometimes dangerous — withdrawal symptoms than others, but why? A recent Yale-led investigation may have found the answer.

Alcohol use disorder affects an estimated 16 million people in the United States alone, both adults and adolescents, and it has a strong negative impact on a person’s overall state of health and quality of life.

Existing research has linked alcohol use disorder with inherited genetic traits, saying that genetic makeup is “responsible for about half of the risk” of developing alcohol use disorder.

But do genes also influence how a former heavy alcohol user will react to the detox process once they stop drinking for good?

Alcohol withdrawal syndrome is characterized by symptoms such as nausea, headaches, agitation, tremors, hypertension, and — in some particularly severe cases — even seizures.

Some people experience much more severe alcohol withdrawal symptoms than others, and researchers have suggested that genetic makeup may have a role to play in this outcome.

A team of specialists — from the Yale School of Medicine at Yale University in New Haven, CT, alongside colleagues from Aarhus University in Denmark, and from other international institutions — has taken this idea further.

In a new study, the researchers have found a set of gene variants that may explain why some individuals experience intense alcohol withdrawal symptoms.