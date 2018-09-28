A new, large-scale study published in The BMJ suggests that newer birth control pills can significantly reduce the risk of ovarian cancer among young women.

In the United States, ovarian cancer has the highest mortality rate of all gynecologic cancers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In 2014, for instance, over 21,000 new cases of ovarian cancer occurred, at least 14,000 of which resulted in death.

Previous research has suggested that combined oral contraceptives — that is, birth control pills that contain both estrogen and progestogen — may lower the risk of ovarian cancer in women of reproductive age.

Moreover, these beneficial effects lasted for years after the women discontinued them, noted the studies.

However, these past results applied to older contraceptives that had higher amounts of estrogen and contained older forms of progestogen. Little was known about the effects of newer pills.

New research aimed to fill this knowledge gap by studying the effects of newer birth control pills on the risk of ovarian cancer.