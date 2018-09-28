Imagine you have hurt your elbow. Do you think it would hurt less if you received immediate attention from someone you knew well? Or would it hurt less if the help came from a complete stranger?

Earlier this year, one study covered on Medical News Today showed that, just by touching someone we care about, we can relieve physical pain to a certain degree.

More recently, researchers from the University of Würzburg in Germany, the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands, and the University of Zurich in Switzerland have conducted a study addressing an intriguing question.

They wanted to learn whether treatment was likely to be more effective if delivered by a person with whom the recipient of the treatment was already familiar or whether the impact would be stronger if it came from a complete stranger.

“[In the present study,] participants received pain on the back of their hand,” explains lead author Grit Hein.

“In one group of participants, this pain was relieved by a person from their own social group, another group of participants received pain relief from a person from a different group. We measured how the pain relief treatment changed neural pain responses and subjective pain judgments,” he adds.

