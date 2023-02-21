Inflammation and MS Andrea Merchak, a neuroscience PhD candidate at the University of Virginia and one of the lead researchers of this study, told Medical News Today it is important to have a way to disrupt the chronic inflammation causing MS because patients with MS often go through cycles of inflammation. “These flare-ups — called relapses — will worsen any existing symptoms and sometimes initiate new ones,” she explained. “By attempting to interrupt this cycle, patients who have been diagnosed with MS will hopefully be able to slow or even halt the disease progression.” According to Dr. Mark Allegretta, vice president of research for the MS Society of Canada, not involved in this study, inflammation is a key component of MS pathology, both in relapsing and progressive forms of the disease. “Many cellular and humoral mediators of inflammation have been implicated, particularly for relapsing-remitting MS regarding the role of adaptive immune responses,” he told us. “Evidence suggests that the innate immune system may be responsible for driving a low-level or indolent form of inflammation in progressive MS. Understanding the mechanism of the chronic, smoldering inflammation characteristic of progressive forms of MS is recognized as an important step in developing new therapeutic strategies.” – Dr. Mark Allegretta

The gut microbiome and MS Merchak said while genetics play a role in determining who will ultimately get MS, researchers also know that environmental factors are equally if not more important. “Some of these environmental factors that have been linked to the development of MS are diet , smoking , and stress ,” she pointed out. “All of these factors also change the gut microbiome,” noted Merchak. “Because the gut microbiome is so responsive to all of these elements and is so intimately connected to our immune system, it is a prime target for research.”

Changing immune cell activity in the gut During the study, Merchak and her team used a mouse model to block the activity of a regulator in immune cells within the gut microbiome called the aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AHR). The AHR has previously been implicated in other inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and asthma. “We were able to disrupt the inflammation that causes MS in our mouse model twofold,” Merchak detailed. “We first reduced the activity of a receptor that lives in the immune cells in the lining of the intestine.” “This interrupted the cycle of inflammation, but we also saw that it increased the amount of bile salts in the intestine. These are chemicals that are used to digest food in your stomach ,” she explained. “We decided to figure out if increasing the amount of bile salt was enough to have the same effects and it was,” Merchak continued. “Mice that we fed with one of the bile salts had interrupted inflammation as well.” After reading this study, Dr. Allegretta said that, in addition to the effects on T cells described in this study, AHR activity can influence the mouse MS model through innate immune cell types including natural killer cells , macrophages , and dendritic cells , so more research is needed to fully understand the contribution to pathogenesis by the different cell types. “Importantly, AHR agonist activity tested in the plasma of people with progressive MS has been shown to correlate with disease activity,” he added. “This suggests the findings may be translatable, so additional research in people with MS and appropriate control populations is needed to provide confidence to pursue this experimental therapeutic approach.”