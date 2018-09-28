Is pain relief more effective when delivered by a stranger?

Published Published Today
By
Fact checked by Marie Ellis
Imagine you have hurt your elbow. Do you think it would hurt less if you received immediate attention from someone you knew well? Or would it hurt less if the help came from a complete stranger?
people holding hands
Should you seek assistance from someone you know or from someone you don't?

Earlier this year, one study covered on Medical News Today showed that, just by touching someone we care about, we can relieve physical pain to a certain degree.

More recently, researchers from the University of Würzburg in Germany, the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands, and the University of Zürich in Switzerland have conducted a study addressing an intriguing question.

They wanted to learn whether treatment was likely to be more effective if delivered by a person with whom the recipient of the treatment was already familiar or whether the impact would be stronger if it came from a complete stranger.

"[In the present study,] participants received pain on the back of their hand," explains lead author Grit Hein.

"In one group of participants, this pain was relieved by a person from their own social group, another group of participants received pain relief from a person from a different group. We measured how the pain relief treatment changed neural pain responses and subjective pain judgments," he adds.

The researchers report their findings in the current issue of the journal Royal Society of London B: Biological Sciences.

Care from a stranger is more soothing

First, the researchers recorded the response to pain that all the participants showed before the experiment. "Before the treatment, both groups showed similarly strong responses to pain," says Hein.

Although pain tolerance was about the same for all the participants, the investigator noticed that, after having received analgesic care, the volunteers' perception of pain appeared to change depending on whom they received the attention from.

Thus, those individuals whose pain was treated by someone they did not know beforehand felt that their pain was more diminished, compared with individuals who had received the treatment from a person in their own group.

"In contrast, after being treated by what they considered a 'stranger,' the participants from this group rated their pain less intense than the other group."

Grit Hein

Moreover, this effect was not based purely on subjective impressions. As Hein observes, there was also "a reduction of the pain-related activation in the corresponding brain regions" in the case of participants who were treated by a stranger.

Learning patterns may explain results

Hein and team explain that while these findings may seem surprising on first impression, they are not, in fact, unexpected.

The researchers write that the changes in brain activity patterns they observed appeared in the anterior insular cortex. This brain region is associated with, among others, empathetic pain perception.

A notion from learning theory may help us understand why such changes in pain perception occur in the first place. This is the principle of "prediction error learning," which finds that encountering an element of unfamiliarity or surprise allows us to learn certain experiences more quickly.

Hugs and kisses: The health impact of affective touch
Hugs and kisses: The health impact of affective touch
Learn how simply touching someone you love can impact your physical and mental health.
Read now

Within the parameters of the current study, this means that participants were surprised to receive assistance from an unknown person.

The fact that they had not anticipated this positive outcome may have boosted the effectiveness of the treatment, as the participants' brains were acting to accommodate this unexpected turn of events.

"The participants who received pain relief from an outgroup member had not expected to actually get effective help from this person," notes the lead investigator.

Also, the more surprised a participant was to receive attention from a stranger, the greater their surprise was at the fact that the help they received was actually effective, which may have boosted its impact, the researchers speculate.

"Of course, this finding still needs to be verified outside the laboratory, but it could be relevant for the clinical context where treatment by nurses and doctors from different cultures is common today," Hein suggests.

Related coverage

Fourteen home remedies for knee pain Knee pain is the second most common ache after lower back pain. So why do so many of us experience knee pain at one time or another? This article explains some of the reasons why knee pain may be a problem, other symptoms that can occur, and tells you some simple remedies to try at home to relieve knee pain. Read now
What is pain and how do you treat it? Pain relates to a sensation of physical or emotional discomfort. There are many different types and causes of pain, and a range of remedies. Read now
How to relieve fibromyalgia pain Fibromyalgia is a condition that causes chronic pain. The pain caused by fibromyalgia may be treated with specific pain relief drugs, or with natural methods, such as acupuncture and exercise. In this article, learn about scientifically proven methods to improve fibromyalgia pain symptoms. Read now
What are the causes of unexplained muscle aches? There are many potential causes of muscle aches. The muscles may ache due to overexertion or exercise, or they may have more severe causes, such as fibromyalgia or an autoimmune condition. The treatment will depend on the cause. Learn more about the causes of muscle aches, and how to treat them using home remedies. Read now
Home remedies for fast back pain relief Back pain is a widespread but potentially debilitating problem. Fortunately, there are a variety of home remedies to relieve back pain quickly and help prevent it in the future. In this article, learn about creams, stretches, and other techniques to alleviate back pain. We also cover when to see a doctor. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Pain / Anesthetics
Neurology / Neuroscience Psychology / Psychiatry

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Pain / Anesthetics

Scroll to top