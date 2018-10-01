Scientists are close to devising technology that uses the brain’s encoding and muscle control commands to allow people who have lost the power of speech due to paralysis to talk again. Share on Pinterest People who cannot speak due to paralysis may soon be able to relearn the skill. Recent research led by Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, finds that the brain generates speech sounds in a similar way to how it controls hand and arm movements. The finding brings closer the day when people who are paralyzed — such as individuals with “locked-in syndrome” — will be able to speak through a “brain-machine interface” by just trying to say words. A paper on the work now features in the Journal of Neuroscience. The team foresees the technology using the brain’s own encoding of the sounds together with the commands that control the muscles in the lips, tongue, palate, and voice box to produce them.

More ‘intuitive’ than Hawking’s technology Such a system, the authors explain, would be more “intuitive” than that used by renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, who died earlier this year at the age of 76. Hawking had a rare disease called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis that left him paralyzed and unable to speak naturally for most of his life. However, thanks to a computer interface that he could control by moving his cheek, he could write words and sentences that a speech synthesizer then read out. Although the method does the job, it is slow and laborious. It is not articulating the speech that the brain encodes and sends to the muscles that make the sounds. Instead, it requires that the person go through a process that is more akin to writing; they have to think, for instance, about the written form of the words and sentences they wish to articulate, not just their sounds.