Crohn's disease surgery: What to know

Last reviewed Last reviewed Tue 2 Oct 2018
By Rachel Nall, RN, MSN
Reviewed by
Crohn's disease is an inflammatory bowel disease that damages the small and large intestines. A doctor may recommend Crohn's disease surgery for a person with severe symptoms if other treatments are not helping.

Surgery does not cure Crohn's disease, but it can reduce complications associated with the disease.

According to the United States' National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, an estimated 60 percent of people with Crohn's disease have surgery within 20 years of their diagnosis.

When is surgery an option for Crohn's disease?

Surgeons in operating theatre performing Crohn's surgery
Doctors may recommend surgery in severe cases of Crohn's disease.

Doctors typically prescribe medications and recommend dietary changes to help keep Crohn's disease flare-ups and symptoms to a minimum.

However, a person can still experience inflammation and other complications, especially if the disease is severe.

Surgery is invasive, so doctors will not usually recommend it unless absolutely necessary. Examples of these instances include if a person has:

  • an abscess or pocket of infection
  • a fistula
  • intestinal bleeding
  • intestinal obstructions
  • irreversible intestinal damage
  • symptoms not reduced by other treatments

Doctors may also use surgery in emergency situations, such as a bowel obstruction. Researchers in one study estimate that 6 to 16 percent of people with Crohn's who present with acute symptoms require surgery.

Surgery types

There are several types of surgery that a doctor may recommend for Crohn's disease. These include:

Anal fistulotomy

This procedure removes an anal fistula. An anal fistula can make it difficult or impossible to pass stool. Doctors usually perform this surgery on an outpatient basis, meaning a person does not stay in the hospital overnight.

Small bowel resection

This surgery removes a portion of the small intestine because of an obstruction or severe damage from Crohn's disease.

A doctor may be able to perform the surgery laparoscopically, meaning they will make a few tiny incisions and insert instruments that enable them to see the small intestine and remove the affected portion. At other times, a doctor may need to make a larger incision known as open surgery.

Subtotal colectomy

Subtotal colectomy is a surgery to remove all or a portion of the large intestine, also known as the colon.

Similarly to a small bowel resection, doctors may perform this surgery laparoscopically or via an open surgery method.

Stricturoplasty

This surgical procedure involves widening the small intestine to reduce narrow areas where it is difficult to pass stool.

However, the strictures, or narrow areas, must be limited to a small portion of the bowel to avoid removing a portion of the small intestine.

Proctocolectomy and ileostomy

This surgery involves removing the entire colon and rectum. A surgeon will also bring a portion of the small intestine known as the ileum through an opening in the abdomen. This is known as an ileostomy.

A person will wear a plastic pouch over the opening known as an ostomy. They will need to change the bag frequently, as it collects stool throughout the day.

A doctor will try to preserve as much of the bowel as possible, which will aid the digestive function.

What to expect

Broth in jar
A dietician may recommend a liquid during recovery.

Doctors perform Crohn's disease surgery while a person is under general anesthesia. This means the patient is asleep and will not feel pain during the procedure.

Immediately after the surgery, a person will experience some pain and discomfort.

Sometimes, they will receive nutritional support intravenously, such as total parenteral nutrition or TPN. This is because the bowel needs time to rest and heal after surgery.

After the recovery time, a person will often begin eating again with a liquid or low-fiber diet that is easy to digest. A doctor, dietitian, or both will help the individual make further changes in their diet that may be necessary.

Complications

Researchers estimate that one-third of people undergoing Crohn's disease surgery will experience post-operative complications.

A person is at higher risk of complications if they are having emergency surgery, because the body may already be affected by infection, dehydration, low blood counts, or other factors.

More severe complications include:

  • Anastomotic leak: The area where doctors sew the two portions of intestine together is known as the anastomosis. This area is at risk for leakage of bowel contents if the pieces of intestine do not fuse together correctly. This can cause severe infection and illness.
  • Surgical site infection: An infection in the gastrointestinal tract or abdomen can cause pain, swelling, fever, and many other symptoms.
  • Bleeding: Bleeding, especially at the anastomosis, is another possible complication of Crohn's disease surgery. Low blood counts can impair the body's ability to heal, and can sometimes be life-threatening. A person may require blood transfusions if their blood counts are too low.

Other complications associated with Crohn's disease surgery include:

If a person with Crohn's disease is taking immunomodulators or other medications that can impair wound healing, recovery may be more challenging.

For this reason, doctors often recommend reducing these medications before surgery to minimize the risks.

Is there a cure for Crohn's disease?
Is there a cure for Crohn's disease?
Learn about the latest in Crohn's disease treatments here.
Read now

Recovery

Patient in hospital gown on bed with doctor showing something on clipboard
A doctor can discuss potential recovery time before surgery.

The length of recovery depends upon the surgery type and the person's overall health before surgery.

The more invasive and lengthy the surgery, the longer the healing time tends to be. A doctor should discuss these considerations, as a person will likely need to make arrangements with work or school and limit their physical activity while they recover.

Surgery for Crohn's disease does not cure this condition. Instead, it helps a person manage their symptoms and can help prevent potentially life-threatening side effects.

A person will likely experience new areas of inflammation where they did not previously.

Outlook

Crohn's disease surgery is one way to treat damage from the disease and reduce risks for harmful effects.

A doctor will typically recommend surgery only when it is absolutely necessary. While surgery does not cure Crohn's disease, it can help reduce the risks of complications, such as severe infections.

Related coverage

What you should know about dehydration Dark-colored urine and thirst are classic signs that someone is dehydrated. The simple solution is to drink more. But when dehydration occurs in the very young and the elderly, the symptoms may not be recognized, and the results can be serious. Find out here what can happen if dehydration occurs and how to prevent it. Read now
Diet tips for Crohn's disease Crohn’s disease affects the gastrointestinal tract, and choices about diet and nutrition may make a difference to how an individual feels. Spicy foods, alcohol, and fatty and sugary items, for example, can trigger a flare in some people. Find some dietary tips and recommendations that may help manage this condition. Read now
Is there a cure for Crohn's disease? Crohn's disease is a chronic disease for which there is currently no cure. Researchers are looking into specific bacteria, the microbiome, and inflammation to try to find a cure. For now, the goal of treatment is to relieve and reduce symptoms. Learn more about the latest developments in Crohn's disease treatment here. Read now
What are the most painful surgeries? People experience pain differently, so a surgery that is painful for one person may not be for another. But, there are some surgeries that research has found to be particularly painful, including those on the bottom of the foot and the spine. In this article, read about five of the most painful surgeries. Read now
What are the stages of Crohn's disease? Crohn's disease causes chronic inflammation in the digestive tract. Although Crohn's disease tends to get worse over time, symptoms can vary considerably and may sometimes disappear for weeks or even years. For this reason, doctors usually do not classify Crohn's into different stages. Learn more here. Read now
Crohn's / IBD
Surgery

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Tue 2 October 2018.

    Visit our Crohn's / IBD category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Crohn's / IBD.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Nall, Rachel. "Crohn's disease surgery: What to know." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 2 Oct. 2018. Web.
    2 Oct. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/323236.php>

    APA
    Nall, R. (2018, October 2). "Crohn's disease surgery: What to know." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Crohn's / IBD

Scroll to top