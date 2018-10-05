Scientists link diabetes to increased risk of arthritis and osteoporosis

Published Published Today
By
Fact checked by Jasmin Collier
A study that draws on data from more than 100,000 people finds a link between diabetes and an increased risk of osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis.
Blood prick diabetes
A new study examines the relationship between diabetes and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

In the United States, over 100 million people are living with diabetes and prediabetes.

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition requiring lifelong management; the disease impacts a number of systems in the body.

As scientists spend increasing amounts of time investigating diabetes and its effects, they are discovering relationships with various other conditions.

For instance, previous studies have concluded that people with diabetes are likelier to report musculoskeletal pain than people without diabetes. However, it is unclear whether this increase is due to an increased risk of chronic bone and joint conditions.

Investigating links

Recently, a team at Nordsjaellands University Hospital in Hillerød, Denmark, set out to gain a better understanding of the potential interactions between diabetes, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoporosis.

The results were presented earlier this week at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes Annual Meeting, held in Berlin, Germany.

Existing arthritis drug might help fight diabetes
Existing arthritis drug might help fight diabetes
A drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis might be useful in the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
Read now

In order to investigate, the scientists took data from the 2013 Danish National Health Survey; in all, they had access to the records of 109,218 people aged 40 or older. Of these people, 8.5 percent were diagnosed with diabetes; also, they were more likely to be male, older, and have a higher body mass index (BMI).

Once the investigators had controlled for risk factors, such as age, gender, and BMI, a significant pattern still emerged.

They found that people with diabetes were 33 percent more likely to have osteoarthritis; they were also more likely to have rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis (the risk increased by 70 percent and 29 percent, respectively).

Aside from these specific conditions, when compared with people without diabetes, those with diabetes were 27 percent more likely to report back pain and 29 percent more likely to have shoulder and neck pain.

What is driving the association?

The authors believe that the particularly pronounced relationship between rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes could be due to the presence of chronic inflammation in both conditions. There may be other factors at play, the authors explain.

"Whilst steroids are used in the treatment of [rheumatoid arthritis]," they explain, "steroids also increase the risk of the development of type 2 diabetes."

Lead researcher Dr. Stig Molsted offers another possible explanation for the link between arthritis and diabetes, explaining, "It's likely that the chronic pain experienced by people with arthritis may be a barrier to exercising, which is also a risk factor for type 2 diabetes."

To back this up, in another part of the analysis, the researchers demonstrated that people with diabetes who were more active had a reduced risk of back, shoulder, and neck pain. The researchers hope that their findings might help physicians guide their patients.

"Healthcare professionals should make patients with diabetes aware that regular exercise is a recognized treatment for diabetes and arthritis, and can have positive effects on both blood sugar control as well as musculoskeletal pain."

Dr. Stig Molsted

It is important to note that this study was observational, so cause and effect cannot be picked apart. There may be risk factors that these conditions share that we do not yet understand. Also, as the authors explain, the data they used are based on participants' self-reports, which makes them considerably less reliable.

Due to the enormous burden of diabetes, arthritis, and osteoporosis on the U.S., the relationships between them are important to understand.

By unpicking the way in which chronic diseases interact, scientists can help create meaningful advice for patients; potentially, it could also offer insight into the mechanisms behind these currently incurable conditions.

Related coverage

What are the causes and types of arthritis? Arthritis is a term that describes around 200 conditions that cause pain in the joints and the tissues surrounding the joints. The most common form of arthritis is osteoarthritis. Other related conditions include gout and fibromyalgia. The article looks at the types, causes, and treatments, including natural remedies. Read now
What are symptoms of type 2 diabetes in children? Type 2 diabetes is becoming increasingly common in children, and this is linked to a rise in obesity. However, the condition can be difficult to detect in children because it develops gradually. Symptoms, treatment, and prevention of type 2 diabetes are similar in children and adults. Learn more here. Read now
Can you have flare-ups of osteoarthritis? Symptoms of osteoarthritis tend to vary in severity. When symptoms suddenly become worse and eventually diminish, this is called a flare-up. These episodes are usually triggered by events such as injuries or times of emotional stress. In this article, learn more about what causes flare-ups and how they are treated. Read now
Statistics and facts about type 2 diabetes Type 2 diabetes is a major health concern in the United States and globally. Diabetes affects over 9 percent of the population in the U.S., and 90 to 95 percent of people with diabetes have type 2. It is also costly in terms of medical provision and lost productivity. Get some recent statistics on diabetes here. Read now
Autoimmune arthritis: Types, symptoms, and treatment Autoimmune arthritis is the name for a group of arthritis types where the person’s immune system attacks itself. It contains some of the most common types of arthritis, including rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis. In this article, we explore the types, treatments, and diagnosis of autoimmune arthritis. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Diabetes
Osteoarthritis Osteoporosis Rheumatoid Arthritis

Recommended related news

Popular in: Diabetes

Scroll to top