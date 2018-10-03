Research shows that immersing oneself in a virtual environment during a workout helps boost performance and endurance, as well as reduce the levels of perceived pain and effort.

Researchers have been looking more and more into the potential therapeutic applications of virtual reality (VR).

Cognitive behavioral therapy, for instance, when administered with the use of VR technology, is shown to reduce paranoia and anxiety.

Scientists have also used VR exposure therapy to reduce post-traumatic stress disorder in soldiers.

Some experimental studies have even used VR headsets to reduce the pain of minor surgical procedures for adults, as well as the pain of shots for children.

New research further examines the relationship between VR and the experience of pain, but in the context of physical exercise.

Scientists who were led by Maria Matsangidou, a doctoral researcher in the School of Engineering and Digital Arts at the University of Kent in the United Kingdom, set out to examine the effects of VR on performance and the perception of pain during a workout.

The findings were published in the journal Psychology Sports and Exercise.