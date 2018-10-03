Do you struggle to make a choice when faced with many similar options — at the grocery store, for instance, or when placing an order at a restaurant? This is called “choice overload,” and one new study explains how it works and why it happens.

Why is choosing so difficult? A new study takes a look at what happens in the brain.

When faced with several choices — particularly if they are quite similar to one another, such as an array of soaps from many different brands — we tend to find it difficult to pick one.

We might even give up and walk away without having chosen at all.

Researchers are intrigued by the mechanisms at play in these kinds of situations since, intuitively, we enjoy the sense of freedom that comes with having many options to choose from.

Nevertheless, this “freezing” effect when daunted by the sheer amount of choices is real enough — and specialists have even given it a name: the “choice overload” effect.

A famous study conducted in 2000 demonstrated what the choice overload effect looks like. That study’s researchers — Profs. Sheena Iyengar and Mark Lepper — conducted an experiment in which they set up a table of jam samples in a grocery store.

In one variant of this experiment, the scientists offered up to 24 different options for customers to sample. In another variant, they only offered up six types of jam for sampling.

Profs. Iyengar and Lepper then found something intriguing: although people were more likely to stop by their stand and sample jam when offered many different choices, they were unlikely to purchase any of them.

However, when there were fewer options, fewer customers were likely to stop by — but the individuals were 10 times more likely to make a purchase.