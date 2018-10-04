Recent research may have just revealed a way to make a highly successful form of immunotherapy available to thousands of people with cancer.

In the wake of the Nobel Prize in Physiology of Medicine being awarded to James P. Allison and Tasuku Honjo for their pioneering work in immunotherapy, new findings could make the treatment even more potent in the fight against cancer.

Research that was led by Dr. Alicja Copik, from the University of Central Florida College of Medicine in Orlando, may have found a way to enhance a form of immunotherapy and potentially make it available, in the near future, to thousands of people living with cancer.

Recent advances in anticancer immunotherapy have brought much-needed hope for tackling many treatment-resistant cancers.

A new cancer vaccine, for instance, was proven to be 100 percent effective in mice when added to existing forms of immunotherapy, while another one has harnessed the human immune system against cancer, showing early promise in a clinical trial.

Currently, however, some immunotherapies will only work for a few hundred people whose tumors have a molecule called PDL1. In fact, Dr. Copik and her colleagues mention in their paper that approximately 15 percent of people with cancer respond to this treatment.

So, the scientists set out to boost the expression of this molecule, making cancer more vulnerable to immunotherapy.

They revealed that expression of this molecule is boosted by a cytokine, which is a type of protein secreted by the body’s immune cells called natural killer (NK) cells. So, the scientists continued to investigate ways in which the power of these NK cells can be increased.

The scientists detailed their findings in the journal OncoImmunology. Jeremiah L. Oyer is the first author of the paper.