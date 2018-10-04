An analysis of data from hundreds of thousands of women in the United States has found that regularly taking low-dose aspirin is linked to a lower risk of developing ovarian cancer.

Share on Pinterest Taking aspirin on a regular basis can reduce the risk of ovarian cancer.

The team found a 23 percent lower risk of ovarian cancer in women who reported that they had recently been frequently taking up to 100 milligrams of aspirin, compared with women who had taken none.

However, the team discovered no links between “standard-dose” aspirin use (325 milligrams) and ovarian cancer risk.

There was a suggestion, though, that frequent heavy use of non-aspirin nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) could be associated with a higher risk of developing ovarian cancer.

A paper on this study — which was led by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, MA — is to appear in the JAMA Oncology journal.

“Our findings,” explains lead study author Dr. Mollie E. Barnard, who worked on the study while she was at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, “emphasize that research on aspirin use and cancer risk must consider aspirin dose.”